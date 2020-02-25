NADCA committee member is on the ground level of innovation

For the past eight years, Kokomo Casting Plant’s Corey Vian has been a committee member with the North American Die Casting Association, giving him a unique opportunity to help shape the future of the industry.
As a member, Vian, an engineering manufacturer for tool and process engineering, represents FCA US and works with other industry representatives on such areas as research, innovation, developing tooling materials, reducing costs, improving processes, equipment design, and other areas.
“We review progress on those projects that are completed in various parts of different organizations, get feedback on whether they’re staying on track, give our ideas on ways that it can be moved and shaped for all those active projects, and then we help develop proposals for new projects based off of the feedback that we’re able to bring from our plants and what we do to help drive the industry forward and make it better,” he said.
In short, the association focuses on everything die-casting related. The die-casting industry continues to play a critical role in the success of manufacturing, and production of high-quality castings is key, according to NADCA.
With Vian being one of the representatives for KCP, the world’s largest die cast facility, his input stands to make a difference.
“It’s enjoyable to be a part of shaping those advancements and then bringing them back here to Kokomo to implement,” he said.
The engineer is also in a unique position, he said, to open KCP’s doors to work with certain universities and other research institutions that often are industry leaders. From there, he’s able to work with them to attempt to help develop those technology and innovations and then implement them there in his shop.
As the casting plant has continued to work toward becoming more environmentally-friendly, this work has borne fruit.
The plant worked with Purdue University and NADCA to develop parameters for the way the plant applies lubricants to its cases of dies. The lubricants are needed to prevent the dies from sticking, but a lot of it was being wasted. Through a new technology called pulse spray, dies are lubricated more effectively. This technology was implemented successfully at KCP, and on the machines where that technology is in place, lubrication waste has been reduced by approximately 70 percent.
Another project that’s in the works is focusing on attempting to improve the life of the tools by welding a different kind of material onto the face of the tools to attempt to make them stronger.
Still another project is testing different types of steel.
“We’ve got more of a general test that we open the doors for NADCA to bring in several different high-end die materials from various steel vendors, and we’re doing side-by-side testing. So basically we’ll have that information to see which steel vendor material is the best,” he said. “Then we’ll be able to give that data back to the industry as well.”
And as the casting plant now is 3D printing its own tooling inserts for casting dies, design work continues to be looked at for the proper way to design cooling channels.
“You have nearly unlimited design freedom, and really at this point nobody has developed practical guidelines for what you can and can’t do without compromising the integrity of the tool essentially,” he said.
Vian commended the workforce at KCP for being open and willing to try to innovations.
“Not all die casters have, I would say, as open and innovative group as we have here in Kokomo. It keeps them from maybe reaping some of the benefits that are out there an available,” he said. “ … We have a really good group here at the plant that is open to trying new things, which has helped us, I would say, stay out on the forefront of some of these recent developments of technologies.
“And if nothing else, we get a chance to try them and see how they work. Sometimes they work great, and we have success stories like we do with the pulse spray and how we have with 3D printing. And other times they’re not so successful, but we’re able to learn from that and give feedback to whether it’s to ourselves or to other researchers in an attempt to solve the problems that caused it to fail and try again in the future.”