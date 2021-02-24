Musician Josh Mast ready to get back to it

The music business took perhaps the biggest hit of any industry during the coronavirus pandemic, and one Tipton Transmission Plant employee said he feels an empty hole where concerts once used to be and can’t wait to get back on stage.

Josh Mast has been playing music since he first picked up a trumpet in his school’s marching band. As an adult, he taught himself guitar and has been performing for years. He credited most of his interest in music to his father, who was a deejay for many years in Kokomo.

“I think the glue that kind of held everything together was [my dad],” Mast said. “Having exposure to the extensive collection of music over the years, I’m one of those people that’s annoying to ride in the car with because I know all the words to all the songs. It’s annoying to my wife, but to me, it’s like an itch that I’ve got to scratch.”

For Mast, a Stellantis worker of nearly five years, singing lyrics or humming along to a melody comes natural and is something that is “in him.” In November 1998 while Mast was at Purdue University, he purchased his first guitar.

This was a turning point for Mast, literally, as “Turn the Page” by Bob Seger was the first song he learned to play. Since then, playing music has been a part of his everyday life. He got a job working at a ski resort in Jackson, Wyoming, and it was there where he made his public debut.

He started performing at business meetings and wedding parties, and it grew from there. Before he knew it, Mast was back in Kokomo playing any live show he could get his name on.

“You know, I’d do it seven days a week if I could. If I could pay the bills and insurance for the kids and all that stuff, I’d do it every day,” he said. “For me, I always felt musically that I take it in a little bit differently.”

He said he feels music at a very deep level, and he’s constantly evolving through phases of music he’s interested in. It’s funny how tastes change, he said, and as he’s gotten older he’s learned to dig deeper.

The style he likes began with Eric Clapton, but then he dug deeper and found Muddy Waters who influenced Clapton, and so on. Now Mast is in the jam band phase, listening to bands like the Grateful Dead or Phish. He’s drawn to the improvisation aspects of bands that go more off the cuff and said that adds more depth and authenticity to the tunes.

A deep and inherently human connection was lost with the cancellation of concerts last year, and for Mast, it was emotional not being able to perform or attend shows as an audience member.

“Last year, we had tickets to multiple shows that, you know, I was just amped about, and then all of it got canceled. And then, on the other side of that, not being able to enjoy it from an audience perspective (was hard) but not having that release musically to go out and perform and just sort of lay it out there,” Mast said. “It definitely makes a difference … It’s emotional because you want people to feel happy, and probably a lot of us haven’t been lately. There’s a lot of stress. People are depressed, and you can’t get out and release and enjoy those things.”

Whether it’s playing a stripped-down show at The Coterie or a bigger presentation along the river walk, Mast said he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there and experience his craft with the community.

He understands the seriousness of the pandemic, but he still has that itch to go celebrate music somewhere. Mast said he’s hoping the warm weather brings some brighter times so he can go do what he does best and what comes the most naturally to him.

In the meantime, he has been posting songs on YouTube for his loyal fans and will be seen playing around town as soon as it’s warm enough and safe enough to do so.

“It’s emotional even talking about it at this point just because it’s something that you don’t get to do quite as often now that you miss so much. It’s been such a big part of me for so long,” Mast said. “Concerts were always here. We didn’t think they were going anywhere. Now that they’re not here, you know, I don’t much appreciate being packed into huge crowds, but God if I wouldn’t go back to Bonnaroo with 80,000 people tomorrow. That’s what I appreciate, and that’s what I like.”