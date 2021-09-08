Mother, son artists showcase work in new exhibit

A single faded tree stands against a gloomy gray backdrop of clouds and snow. It’s a hopeless scene that triggers winter chills on a warm afternoon. But if one stares at the image long enough, one will see the cardinal, a bright beacon in this cold desolate landscape.

The image is an oil painting called “Lone Sycamore” by artist Tammy Roe, and it’s one of multiple works she has on display alongside her son, Bradley Pearce, at the Kokomo Art Center (KAC).

The exhibit is entitled “Bloodline” and is part of the KAC’s “Past Meets Present” series. A reception for the event is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

Art has been a part of Roe’s life since she was a child, and Pearce grew up finding his interest piqued by his mother’s projects. It was only naturally he would follow in her footsteps. Both mother and son flourished in grade school art classes and worked to expand their skills on their own, instead of attending an art school.

The work on display reflects their personal styles. Roe’s paintings are mostly still-life with a few landscapes mixed in, while Pearce’s work draws heavily from his experience as an award-winning tattoo artist at the Bohemian Tattoo Club. Still, there are crossovers. Many of Roe’s paintings feature flowers. Pearce also uses flowers in his work, as well as mandalas — geometric flower-like shapes often used in spiritual traditions.

“I would say I’m more influenced by my mom’s work. Since growing up she has done still-life with a lot of flowers, so I kind of gravitate towards a floral motif in my art,” said Pearce.

Perhaps the work that reflects this most is “Collaboration”, a project the two took on together. The work began with Pearce painting the background of a canvas. A gradation of blues flash across the upper width like a shimmering Aurora Borealis in a sky of darkness. From there Roe painted a sunflower in the lower left corner, its yellow petals and green stem complimenting the blues. Finally, Pearce added in a white mandala into the upper right corner. It draws the viewer’s eye across the canvas, but also looks like a cross section of the flower. It gives the piece a scientific feel if you linger on it, as if it’s a study of how something works, how something is passed to another. Something like art, perhaps.

The great thing about being both artists and family is the opportunity for critiques. Roe and Pearce turn to each other for feedback on their work. Roe says Pearce is good at showing her were highlights need to appear, if a composition is off balance or if the painting needs something added.

“He’s the one that I go to and say, ‘OK. What’s wrong with this?’ He has a good eye. And usually what he tells me is right,” she said.

“I like to be able to ask her for a good critique,” said Pearce. “Whether I take that advice or not is a different story.”

One work on display is a new piece by Pearce, called “Spirit Series #1”. It’s a three-dimensional, mixed-media painting of a cardinal, its body a dark silhouette but deep inside it are sparking white bursts, a life force infusing redness into the bird. The work is inspired by spirit animals. He chose to start with a cardinal because it’s Indiana’s state bird.

“It’s heavily based off of my tattoos,” he said.

Along with the paintings, visitors can see woodcarvings and woven baskets by Roe and illustrated works by Pearce.

“Bloodline” runs until until Oct. 2. Visitors to the KAC should wear a mask.

The KAC is located at 525 W. Ricketts St. and is opened from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment by calling 765-437-2159.