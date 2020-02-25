More than just a TTP fork-truck driver

A fork-truck driver in purchasing control at the Tipton Transmission Plant, Gary Rhinebarger seems to be a “jack-of-all-trades.”
Entering his 26th year at FCA US, Rhinebarger is also a veteran, broker associate realtor, and community service leader. However, a common thread between all of these obligations appears to be one thing: helping others.
“You get something out of it for helping somebody else. They get something out of it because they’re definitely in need. So, it’s a win-win for everybody. We’re all happy,” Rhinebarger said.
Through his time as a combat engineer (12-Bravo) in the U.S. Army (1982-1986), Rhinebarger performed a variety of demolition tasks as he removed and deployed mines, removed obstacles, and built tank traps, essentially facilitating movement, support, and protection for his fellow brothers and sisters in uniform.
In 2006, Rhinebarger was worried about the security of his job at FCA during the difficult economic times, so he decided to take action. During this time, FCA and the UAW offered classes to workers, and one of them was on real estate and investment. After taking the course, Rhinebarger met with local real estate brokers. Meeting Paul Wyman of The Wyman Group, Rhinebarger found his place as a broker associate. He has spent the past 14 years helping clients in the surrounding areas list or purchase homes or businesses.
“Paul was always accessible, always willing to talk to you and listen to what you had to say. Plus, the atmosphere was like a small family. All the agents were there to help you out, and we all hung out together … It’s a very family-oriented atmosphere, and that’s what I liked the most and still do,” Rhinebarger said.
As part of the realtors’ association, Rhinebarger volunteers for Kokomo Urban Outreach’s ManUP program, which mentors young men to “develop skills and strengthen ties to family and community.” He also sits on the board for Haynes Community Federal Credit Union.
More recently, Rhinebarger has been involved in other ways in the Kokomo through his many community service roles. For the past 10 years, he has volunteered for Goodfellows, Toys for Tots, and Shop with a Cop.
Additionally, he is on the board of directors for Literacy Coalition and participates in the nonprofit's Reading Rabbit program. The program donates books to children and provides tutoring to anyone in need, from school-age kids to adults.
About five years ago, Rhinebarger helped organize an event that he was most proud of, he said. Along with help from the UAW, Rhinebarger organized a Habitat for Humanity build for an Afghanistan veteran, who was also a single father. At the time, Rhinebarger was the recording secretary for the union, and after the word of project got around, many community leaders and politicians got involved, such as former Sen. Joe Donnelly, former Mayor Greg Goodnight, and former Commissioner Tyler Moore. Organizations around town helped raise money for the project, bringing in $69,000.
“What was so great about it was seeing all the community come together. The UAW was a big part of it, but Button Motors and construction companies were coming in, donating material. Habitat for Humanity was great. We had Financial Builders donating money. We had everybody coming together,” Rhinebarger said.
The project took a short 13 days to complete due to the numerous people involved in helping for about 20 hours each day, according to Rhinebarger.
When asked what drives him to be involved in the community, Rhinebarger said he felt an obligation to give back to his community and to help others.
“I think it’s natural,” Rhinebarger said. “I think this is your community you live in. You got to take pride in it. If you just want to be a bump on a log and use everything in the community, then nothing ever gets replenished. If you get people that are willing to give back to the community, it just makes us a better, stronger community, I think. It’s just the way I’ve always been brought up and raised is you give back.”