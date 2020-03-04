A local veterans’ group decided every day should be Veteran’s Day, and the community seemed to agree.
Jerry Paul, president of Howard County Veterans Memorial Corporation, began visiting area businesses earlier this month to see which ones would step up to offer a discount to veterans 365 days a year, and he hasn’t been disappointed. So far, more than 100 businesses have signed on and are displaying posters in their windows to indicate they’re “veteran-friendly.”
“The whole thing of this drive we’re doing with the posters is whatever they have Veteran’s Appreciation Week in November leading up to Veteran’s Day, after that it’s over. It’s like, ‘Why? Why is it over?’ To us, the whole thing is every day is Veteran’s Day, not just that one day or one week but every day year-round,” said Paul.
Paul is continuing to encourage more businesses to sign on, and he hopes to eventually have more than 200.
One participating business was Little Hoosiers, and owner Marianela Balbian said she’s more than happy to offer a discount to those who served.
“My husband’s family has many veterans, and we want to show that we appreciate those who serve,” she said.
She offers a 25 percent discount.
The other participating businesses are:
A
Adams Auto Group
10 percent off
Advance Auto Parts
10 percent off
Affordable Dentures and Implants
10 percent off
All-American Auto Service
10 percent off
Altered Ink
10 percent off
American Tool & Party Rental
10 percent off
Ashley Furniture
20 percent off
AT&T
25 percent off
Auto Zone
10 percent off
B
Banner Flower House
10 percent off
Bass Appliance
10 percent off
Blondie’s Cookies
10 percent off
Boost Mobile
10 to 50 percent off
Button Motors
Abra: 5 percent off
Oil change: 10 percent off
Parts: 10 percent off
Sales: $500 off
Service: 10 percent off
C
Cartridge World
10 percent off
Charley’s Philly Steaks
10 percent off
CJs
5 percent off new equipment
10 percent off repairs
Club Oasis
10 percent off
Coffee Junkiez
25 percent off
Comics Cubed
20 percent off
Courtyard
Many discounts
Create-a-Cake
10 percent off
D
Dairy Queen
10 percent off
Degler Floor Covering
10 percent off product only
E
Edward’s Fine Furniture
10 percent off
Elite
Free appetizers for booked events
F
Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
$1,000 off per implant
5 percent off
Fired Arts
10 percent off
Flowers by Ivan and Rick
20 percent off
G
Golden Corral
10 percent off
Gold Fever
10 percent off
Gooch & Company
15 percent off
Gordo’s Taco Shop
10 percent off
Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center
10 percent off
H
Hacienda
10 percent off
Hague Quality Water
10 percent off equipment
Handy Hardware
10 percent off
Harvey Hinklemeyers
10 percent off
Hearing Aid at Kokomo
Free hearing test
Here We Grow Again
10 percent off
Holder Mattress
5 percent off
Humble Home
10 percent off
J
JoAnn Fabric
15 percent off
Julianno’s
10 percent off
Junk ‘n’ Java
10 percent off
Free coffee
K
Khadija Knit Shop
10 percent off
Kirkland’s
10 percent off
Kokomo Humane Society
Discounts for cats and dogs
Korner Kitchen
10 percent off
LaQuinta Inn and Suites
10 percent off
L
Legion Golf Course
Membership discount
Little Hoosiers
25 percent off
Lucas Furniture & Mattress
20 percent off
Free delivery
M
Main Street Café
10 percent off
Markland Veterinary Clinic
10 percent off
Martino’s
10 percent off
Mattress Firm
10 percent off
McAlister’s Deli
10 percent off
Merle Norman Cosmetics
20 percent off
Mexican Grill
10 percent off
Mid-Central Trophy
10 percent off $30 or more
Mo Joe’s Coffee
10 percent off
Muse Underground
10 percent off
N
NAPA Auto Parts
10 percent off
Nonni’s Pizza
10 percent off
Northeast Veterinary Clinic
10 percent off
O
Omeletty’s
10 percent off
One More Gym
$5 of membership
O’Reilly Auto Parts
10 percent off
Oscar’s Pizza
10 percent off
Outback Steakhouse
10 percent off
P
Palmer’s Jewelry
Free American pin
10 percent off
Pastarrific
10 percent off
Patton’s Shoe Repair
10 percent off
P.F. Hendrick’s & Co.
10 percent off one full-priced item
PetValu
10 percent off regular-priced items
Free dog wash
Pinpoint Piercing
10 percent off tattoo
Popcorn Café
10 percent off
Print Craft Press, Inc.
10 percent off
Q
Quality Auto clinic
10 percent off up to $50 parts and labor
R
Rhum Academy of Music
10 percent off
Robert Miller & Son Furniture
10 percent off
Rozzi’s
50 percent off Tuesday lunch buffet
S
SmokiBones BBQ
10 percent off
Soremouth Tackle
10 percent off
Sound of Music
10 percent off
Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses
10 percent off
Stella’s
10 percent off food
Studio Black Antiques
15 percent off
Sunspot Natural Market
10 percent off
Super 8
10 percent off number in family
T
Taylored PCs
10 percent off
The Fog Foundry
10 percent off
The Outlet
10 percent off
The Relax Place
$5 off
Thermodyn
15 percent off
The Uniform Shop
10 percent off
V
Vape 765
5 percent off
Verizon
Discount depends on plan
$100 per line switch to Verizon
W
Wall’s Furniture
Free delivery and setup
Waltman Flooring
10 percent off
White Lilies ‘N Paradise
10 percent off
William’s Shoes
10 percent off
Wings Etc.
15 percent off
Paul said he was thankful to the participating businesses.
“A lot of people responded. We’ve got some really good ones, and it’s been a pretty good thing,” he said.
He encouraged people to look for the "veteran-friendly" poster in storefronts of businesses. To sign on, call Paul at 860-5136.
Military Foundation of Howard County is helping promote the program. All discounts soon will be listed on the nonprofit's website, militaryfoundation.org.