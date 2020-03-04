little hoosiers

GIVE-BACK DAYS — Marianela Balbian, owner of Little Hoosiers, is one of more than 100 businesses offering year-round discounts to veterans.

A local veterans’ group decided every day should be Veteran’s Day, and the community seemed to agree.

Jerry Paul, president of Howard County Veterans Memorial Corporation, began visiting area businesses earlier this month to see which ones would step up to offer a discount to veterans 365 days a year, and he hasn’t been disappointed. So far, more than 100 businesses have signed on and are displaying posters in their windows to indicate they’re “veteran-friendly.”

“The whole thing of this drive we’re doing with the posters is whatever they have Veteran’s Appreciation Week in November leading up to Veteran’s Day, after that it’s over. It’s like, ‘Why? Why is it over?’ To us, the whole thing is every day is Veteran’s Day, not just that one day or one week but every day year-round,” said Paul.

Paul is continuing to encourage more businesses to sign on, and he hopes to eventually have more than 200.

One participating business was Little Hoosiers, and owner Marianela Balbian said she’s more than happy to offer a discount to those who served.

“My husband’s family has many veterans, and we want to show that we appreciate those who serve,” she said.

She offers a 25 percent discount.

The other participating businesses are:

A

Adams Auto Group

10 percent off

Advance Auto Parts

10 percent off

Affordable Dentures and Implants

10 percent off

All-American Auto Service

10 percent off

Altered Ink

10 percent off

American Tool & Party Rental

10 percent off

Ashley Furniture

20 percent off

AT&T

25 percent off

Auto Zone

10 percent off

B

Banner Flower House

10 percent off

Bass Appliance

10 percent off

Blondie’s Cookies

10 percent off

Boost Mobile

10 to 50 percent off

Button Motors

Abra: 5 percent off

Oil change: 10 percent off

Parts: 10 percent off

Sales: $500 off

Service: 10 percent off

C

Cartridge World

10 percent off

Charley’s Philly Steaks

10 percent off

CJs

5 percent off new equipment

10 percent off repairs

Club Oasis

10 percent off

Coffee Junkiez

25 percent off

Comics Cubed

20 percent off

Courtyard

Many discounts

Create-a-Cake

10 percent off

D

Dairy Queen

10 percent off

Degler Floor Covering

10 percent off product only

E

Edward’s Fine Furniture

10 percent off

Elite

Free appetizers for booked events

F

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

$1,000 off per implant

5 percent off

Fired Arts

10 percent off

Flowers by Ivan and Rick

20 percent off

G

Golden Corral

10 percent off

Gold Fever

10 percent off

Gooch & Company

15 percent off

Gordo’s Taco Shop

10 percent off

Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center

10 percent off

H

Hacienda

10 percent off

Hague Quality Water

10 percent off equipment

Handy Hardware

10 percent off

Harvey Hinklemeyers

10 percent off

Hearing Aid at Kokomo

Free hearing test

Here We Grow Again

10 percent off

Holder Mattress

5 percent off

Humble Home

10 percent off

J

JoAnn Fabric

15 percent off

Julianno’s

10 percent off

Junk ‘n’ Java

10 percent off

Free coffee

K

Khadija Knit Shop

10 percent off

Kirkland’s

10 percent off

Kokomo Humane Society

Discounts for cats and dogs

Korner Kitchen

10 percent off

LaQuinta Inn and Suites

10 percent off

L

Legion Golf Course

Membership discount

Little Hoosiers

25 percent off

Lucas Furniture & Mattress

20 percent off

Free delivery

M

Main Street Café

10 percent off

Markland Veterinary Clinic

10 percent off

Martino’s

10 percent off

Mattress Firm

10 percent off

McAlister’s Deli

10 percent off

Merle Norman Cosmetics

20 percent off

Mexican Grill

10 percent off

Mid-Central Trophy

10 percent off $30 or more

Mo Joe’s Coffee

10 percent off

Muse Underground

10 percent off

N

NAPA Auto Parts

10 percent off

Nonni’s Pizza

10 percent off

Northeast Veterinary Clinic

10 percent off

O

Omeletty’s

10 percent off

One More Gym

$5 of membership

O’Reilly Auto Parts

10 percent off

Oscar’s Pizza

10 percent off

Outback Steakhouse

10 percent off

P

Palmer’s Jewelry

Free American pin

10 percent off

Pastarrific

10 percent off

Patton’s Shoe Repair

10 percent off

P.F. Hendrick’s & Co.

10 percent off one full-priced item

PetValu

10 percent off regular-priced items

Free dog wash

Pinpoint Piercing

10 percent off tattoo

Popcorn Café

10 percent off

Print Craft Press, Inc.

10 percent off

Q

Quality Auto clinic

10 percent off up to $50 parts and labor

R

Rhum Academy of Music

10 percent off

Robert Miller & Son Furniture

10 percent off

Rozzi’s

50 percent off Tuesday lunch buffet

S

SmokiBones BBQ

10 percent off

Soremouth Tackle

10 percent off

Sound of Music

10 percent off

Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses

10 percent off

Stella’s

10 percent off food

Studio Black Antiques

15 percent off

Sunspot Natural Market

10 percent off

Super 8

10 percent off number in family

T

Taylored PCs

10 percent off

The Fog Foundry

10 percent off

The Outlet

10 percent off

The Relax Place

$5 off

Thermodyn

15 percent off

The Uniform Shop

10 percent off

V

Vape 765

5 percent off

Verizon

Discount depends on plan

$100 per line switch to Verizon

W

Wall’s Furniture

Free delivery and setup

Waltman Flooring

10 percent off

White Lilies ‘N Paradise

10 percent off

William’s Shoes

10 percent off

Wings Etc.

15 percent off

Paul said he was thankful to the participating businesses.

“A lot of people responded. We’ve got some really good ones, and it’s been a pretty good thing,” he said.

He encouraged people to look for the "veteran-friendly" poster in storefronts of businesses. To sign on, call Paul at 860-5136.

Military Foundation of Howard County is helping promote the program. All discounts soon will be listed on the nonprofit's website, militaryfoundation.org.

Tags