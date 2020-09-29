Moore's Pie Shop closes after 74 years

The Moore’s Pie Shop parking lot was crowded early last week as customers flocked to the bakery to pick up some of the community’s favorite pies.

The crowd was reminiscent of the early years of the pie shop, which opened in 1946, back before grocery stores carried pies, and there were few places to get the circular sweets. During the holiday seasons in those early years, Owner Gregg Lucas said police officers would come out to help with crowd control as people waited in endless lines to get pies.

Last week, however, the customers weren’t getting pies for holiday gatherings – they were getting them for the last time. On Sept. 18, Lucas announced the longtime bakery was going out of business, and the shop’s last day would be Sept. 25. The pies completely sold out early on the 23rd.

“There were people crying. Some people came here all their life,” said Lucas. “I came up here with my dad, starting in 1957. You’d have to stand in line with police directing traffic. And we have had those crowds at Thanksgiving (since I purchased the business), but it got tough.”

Lucas, a longtime customer of the business, bought Moore’s Pie Shop in September 2006 after he retired from Delphi. He purchased it mainly, he said, to give his children a place to work, and they worked there for many years. His sons, Kent and Kurt Lucas, worked at Moore’s, along with his daughter, Jennifer Williams, who came on in 2007 and had worked there since as the manager.

There were a lot of memories in the store and a lot of history. The decision to close, Lucas said, was a tough one but the only one that made sense as business had been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People don’t usually come in to buy one pie,” said Williams. “They buy them for gatherings, and it’s hard when no one’s gathering.”

Over the summer, the bakery lost out on many sales from festivals they usually sell pies to, including the Blueberry Festival, which Lucas said he and his employees typically spent two days baking 1,000 pies for. They also supplied pies to around 25 convenience stores in the region, and Lucas said many of them went out of business.

Then, with an older customer base, many people haven't been picking up pies like they were as they continued to stay at home. Fund raiser sales, which made up about 45 percent of the shop’s business, also dropped off.

“This virus just killed us,” Lucus said. “I did a 12-month projection, and I just didn’t see the business coming back. I didn’t see it coming back until next year sometime … It just boiled down to I couldn’t see anything that was going to change for the next year.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Despite the 74-year-old bakery coming to a close, Lucas looked back in its history and his 15 years owning it with fond memories. The recipes, which came from Chicago, he said, have remained the same as they were in 1946.

The biggest change he made to recipes was a switch to frozen eggs. When the shop would make a batch of pecan pies, which made 230 pies, employees had to crack 860 eggs. If one person did it, it would take four to five hours just to crack the eggs, and, in the fall, they made a batch every week.

Despite opposition from staff, Lucas switched to frozen eggs to nix the need to spend so much time cracking eggs.

“We needed 80 pounds of frozen eggs for the pecan batch, and they came in a plastic tub. We just poured them in rather than cracking 860 eggs,” he said, adding the employees ended up loving the switch.

While pecan pies were popular, the most-sold pie year-round was the state pie, sugar cream. They’d make 240 of those at a time.

Pies were $8, though specialty pies cost a little extra. That was a big leap from what the pies sold for in 1981. Standard pies were $1.75, and specialty pies went for $2.25.

In 1946, the pies were sold in returnable pie pans. Customers could bring back the pans to receive a 25 cent refund.

Last Wednesday, customer Cathy Reynolds was one of the last customers to purchase pies. She said she will miss coming into the shop.

“I used to work here off and on, and I’m going to miss this place. Everybody’s going to miss it,” Reynolds said.