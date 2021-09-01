MLK Commission hosting children's art demo

JC Barnett III has an artist’s eye. When he was on the basketball court it allowed him to see a teammate cutting towards the basket. On the football field he could see an opening when others just saw a wall of defenders.

Facing a blank canvas, he can direct the contours of a line to perfectly shape a subject’s face. He sees the shadow that falls from the ridge of a nose towards the downwards slope of a cheek.

This Friday night, Sept. 3, he will share his artistic talents with local youth during First Friday, teaching them a lesson in painting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 5:30-9 p.m in the Artist Alley. The event is interactive with supplies provided so children can paint along.

The painting tutorial is sponsored by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Commission, their first participation in the event since the monument on North Apperson Way was added to Kokomo’s arts map.

“From a geographical standpoint the monument is not in the immediate area,” said Darlene Poulard, commission member and chairwoman of the event. “We definitely want to draw attention so that the community at large and visitors come and see the monument.”

Barnett has become known for his paintings of Black leaders. They range from grand figures like Malcolm X, James Baldwin and Kobe Bryant to those right from home like the late Phil Cox. .

Barnett has had a passion for art since he was a child. He knows art can make a soul lighter and can clear a mind of the day’s struggles and worries. He hopes to show local children the value of that as he teaches them.

His conversations with children initially start about the artwork, but as the session draws on there are opportunities to discuss how their day is going or what they may have going on in school.

First Friday will offer Barnett his first opportunity to speak about a historical figure while teaching children to paint.

“To be able to expand on who [Martin Luther King Jr.] was as an individual and what he meant to this country will be a beautiful opportunity,” he said.

“We know that the skills of art can develop strong character in terms of persistence, collaboration, motivation, even problem solving and creative thinking,” said Poulard. “These are skills you need in development of education that will help them do well whether it’s math, science, reading and history.”

After establishing the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument, the commission has turned its attention towards promoting education through scholarships and finding ways to encourage young students to begin thinking about higher education and vocational training before high school.

“There are so many advantages to the appreciation of art and actually performing art and being engaged in art or witnessing art,” she said.

Barnett was chosen because he is phenomenal in his love and talent for art and his ability to engage with youth, Poulard said.

Barnett was a three sport athlete at Kokomo High School from 2000-2004. Along with basketball and football he also competed in track. But he never wanted sports to define him.

“I’ve always taken tremendous pride in not being one dimensional,” he said. “I think it is very important that individuals don’t think that they have to stay inside of this box, that if you are a great athlete that sports is all that you can do, if you are a great artist that is all that you can do.”

For more information about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Commission visit http://www.kokomomlkmemorial.org/.