Military Appreciation Days discounts for veterans

These Howard County businesses and organizations are participating in Military Appreciation Days, an annual thank-you to active military and veterans:

Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Boulevard St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.

10 % off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Road

10% off discount with military ID; year round

American Tool and Party Rental

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Ashley Furniture, 5107 Center Line Drive

20% off discount with military ID; year round

AT&T Store, 1437 S. Reed Road

25% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 3252 S. LaFountain St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 1202 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 915 N. Washington St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Banner Flower Shop, 1017 S. Buckeye St.

20% off discount with military ID; year round

Bass Appliance, 834 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Big Ben Coffee, 1230 W. Jefferson St.

50% off if in uniform

Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Blondie’s Cookies, 1660 S. 17th St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Bruno’s Pizza, 1215 W. Jefferson St.

$2 off order with military ID; year round

Button Motors, 1220 E. Boulevard St.

All departments

Abra-5%

Oil change parts, service-10% off

Sales-$500 off

Cartridge World, 2202 E. Markland Av.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Choo Choo McGoo’s, 816 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

CJS, 4108 Cartwright Drive

5% off new equipment year round and free membership to Yes Plus club

Clifford Signs, 3040 S. LaFountain St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Club Oasis, 400 E. Deffenbaugh St.

10% off food only with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez, 2198 W. Sycamore St.

25% off with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez, 2930 S. Washington St.

25% off with military ID; year round

Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express, 501 E. Center Road

10% discount for Veterans and First Responders year round

2 free oil changes with purchase of car

Comics Cube, 121 E. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Courtyard, 411 Kentucky Drive

Many discounts available check when making reservations

Dairy Queen, 151 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

In uniform =50% off

Dairy Queen, 2130 W. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

In uniform=50% off

Degler Floor Covering, 507 N. Washington St.

10% off products only with military ID; year round

Domino’s Pizza, 2304 W. Sycamore St.

Ask Manager for details on discount

Domino’s Pizza, 2816 S. Washington St.

Ask Manager for details on discount

Dunham’s, Markland Mall

10% (Guns and Ammo excluded) with military ID; year round

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 5111 Clinton Drive

1,000 off per implant

5% Veteran discount

5% Senior discount

Farm to Fork, 508 E. Southway Blvd.

10% off with military ID; year round

Fired Arts, 106 N. Main St.

10% off with military ID; year round

FIT Kokomo, 1308 Home Ave.

10% off first three months membership and 1 Free week at gym for any veteran

Flowers by Ivan & Rick, 404 E. Harrison St.

20% off with military ID; year round

Gold Fever, 1027 S. Apperson Way

10% off with military ID; year round

Gooch & Company, 1816 S. Dixon Road

15% off with military ID; year round

Gordo’s Taco Shop, 311 E. Lincoln Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive

Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2021 season.

Grindstone Charley’s, 3820 S. LaFountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center

5% off with military ID; year round

Hacienda, 2006 S. Plate St.

10% off with military ID; year round on Veterans Day DINE IN ONLY get free wet burrito

Hague Quality Water 425 E. Center Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery, 4051 S. LaFountain St.

20% off with military ID; year round

Harvey Hinklemeyers, 1554 S. Dixon Road

10% off Dine in, Delivery and Carry Out with military ID; year round

Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Deffenbaugh St.

Free drink with meal with military ID; year round

Holder Mattress, 1830 S. Reed Road

5% off with military ID; year round

The Howard PS Print Shop, 2111 W. Alto Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Humble Home, 2929 S. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

IHOP, 50 W. 300 South

10% off with military ID; year round

Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo, 405 E. Hoffer St.

Free Hearing Test

JoAnn Fabric, 2130 E. Markland Ave.

15% off with military ID; year round

Julianno’s, 2333 W. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Khadija Knit Shop, 3712 S. LaFountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Kirkland’s, 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing

10% off with military ID; year round

Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St.

Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs

Korner Kitchen, 2016 N. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen, 1720 W. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Legion Golf Course, 2604 S. LaFountain St.

Discount on membership

Lowes Home Improvement, 4005 S. LaFountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Lucas Furniture & Mattress, Indiana 931 South at Center Road

20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round

Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Mattress Firm, 2100 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

McAlister’s Deli, 2020 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1513 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

McGonigal’s, 2828 E. Markland Ave.

10% off all services with military ID; year round

Mid-Central Trophy, 4015 S. Webster St.

10% off $30.00 or more with military ID; year round

Mo Joe’s Coffee, 106 N. Main St.

50% off with military ID; year round

Napa Auto & Truck Parts, 117 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Northeast Veterinary Clinic, 1605 E. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

One More Gym, 3780 S. Reed Road

5.00 off membership

O’Reily Auto Parts, 1701 E. Jefferson St.

10% off with military ID; year round

O’Reily Auto Parts, 3201 S. LaFountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Outback Steak House, 3730 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin

Pastariffic, 3001 S. Webster St.

10% off for military and first responders year round

Patton’s Shoe Repair, 407 E. Arnold Court

10% off with military ID; year round

Popcorn Café, 1108 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Print Craft Press, 524 S. Union St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)

15% off with military ID; year round

Quality Auto Clinic, 1132 S. Apperson Way

10% off parts and labor up to $50.00

Rhum Academy of Music, 500 W. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Robert Miller and Son Furniture, 1540 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Soremouth Tackle, 1500 N. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses, 1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C

10% off with military ID; year round

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co., 1425 E. Morgan St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Super 8, 5110 Clinton Ave.

10% off # in family with military ID; year round

Tailored PC’s, 421 W. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

The Fog Foundry, 2122 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

The Outlet, 1500 N. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

The Relax Place, 104 W. Walnut St.

$5.00 off with military ID; year round

Thermodyn, 124 W. Elm St.

15% off with military ID; year round

The Uniform Shop, 2913 S. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Vape 765, 1012 S. Cooper St.

5% off with military ID; year round

Wall’s Furniture, 521 E. Alto Road

10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders

Waltman Flooring, 425 W. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.

15% off with military ID; year round

Williams Shoes, 423 E. Lincoln Road

10% off with military ID; year round

P.F. Hendricks & Company, 101 N. Buckeye St.

10% off one full priced item with military ID during week of Veterans Day

