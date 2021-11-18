Military Appreciation Days discounts for veterans

Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Boulevard St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.
10 % off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Road
10% off discount with military ID; year round
American Tool and Party Rental
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Ashley Furniture, 5107 Center Line Drive
20% off discount with military ID; year round
AT&T Store, 1437 S. Reed Road
25% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone, 3252 S. LaFountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone, 1202 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone, 915 N. Washington St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Banner Flower Shop, 1017 S. Buckeye St.
20% off discount with military ID; year round
Bass Appliance, 834 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Big Ben Coffee, 1230 W. Jefferson St.
50% off if in uniform
Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Blondie’s Cookies, 1660 S. 17th St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Bruno’s Pizza, 1215 W. Jefferson St.
$2 off order with military ID; year round
Button Motors, 1220 E. Boulevard St.
All departments
Abra-5%
Oil change parts, service-10% off
Sales-$500 off
Cartridge World, 2202 E. Markland Av.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Choo Choo McGoo’s, 816 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
CJS, 4108 Cartwright Drive
5% off new equipment year round and free membership to Yes Plus club
Clifford Signs, 3040 S. LaFountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Club Oasis, 400 E. Deffenbaugh St.
10% off food only with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez, 2198 W. Sycamore St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez, 2930 S. Washington St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express, 501 E. Center Road
10% discount for Veterans and First Responders year round
2 free oil changes with purchase of car
Comics Cube, 121 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Courtyard, 411 Kentucky Drive
Many discounts available check when making reservations
Dairy Queen, 151 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
In uniform =50% off
Dairy Queen, 2130 W. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
In uniform=50% off
Degler Floor Covering, 507 N. Washington St.
10% off products only with military ID; year round
Domino’s Pizza, 2304 W. Sycamore St.
Ask Manager for details on discount
Domino’s Pizza, 2816 S. Washington St.
Ask Manager for details on discount
Dunham’s, Markland Mall
10% (Guns and Ammo excluded) with military ID; year round
Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 5111 Clinton Drive
1,000 off per implant
5% Veteran discount
5% Senior discount
Farm to Fork, 508 E. Southway Blvd.
10% off with military ID; year round
Fired Arts, 106 N. Main St.
10% off with military ID; year round
FIT Kokomo, 1308 Home Ave.
10% off first three months membership and 1 Free week at gym for any veteran
Flowers by Ivan & Rick, 404 E. Harrison St.
20% off with military ID; year round
Gold Fever, 1027 S. Apperson Way
10% off with military ID; year round
Gooch & Company, 1816 S. Dixon Road
15% off with military ID; year round
Gordo’s Taco Shop, 311 E. Lincoln Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive
Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2021 season.
Grindstone Charley’s, 3820 S. LaFountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center
5% off with military ID; year round
Hacienda, 2006 S. Plate St.
10% off with military ID; year round on Veterans Day DINE IN ONLY get free wet burrito
Hague Quality Water 425 E. Center Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery, 4051 S. LaFountain St.
20% off with military ID; year round
Harvey Hinklemeyers, 1554 S. Dixon Road
10% off Dine in, Delivery and Carry Out with military ID; year round
Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Deffenbaugh St.
Free drink with meal with military ID; year round
Holder Mattress, 1830 S. Reed Road
5% off with military ID; year round
The Howard PS Print Shop, 2111 W. Alto Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Humble Home, 2929 S. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
IHOP, 50 W. 300 South
10% off with military ID; year round
Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo, 405 E. Hoffer St.
Free Hearing Test
JoAnn Fabric, 2130 E. Markland Ave.
15% off with military ID; year round
Julianno’s, 2333 W. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Khadija Knit Shop, 3712 S. LaFountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Kirkland’s, 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing
10% off with military ID; year round
Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St.
Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs
Korner Kitchen, 2016 N. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen, 1720 W. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Legion Golf Course, 2604 S. LaFountain St.
Discount on membership
Lowes Home Improvement, 4005 S. LaFountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Lucas Furniture & Mattress, Indiana 931 South at Center Road
20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round
Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Mattress Firm, 2100 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
McAlister’s Deli, 2020 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1513 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
McGonigal’s, 2828 E. Markland Ave.
10% off all services with military ID; year round
Mid-Central Trophy, 4015 S. Webster St.
10% off $30.00 or more with military ID; year round
Mo Joe’s Coffee, 106 N. Main St.
50% off with military ID; year round
Napa Auto & Truck Parts, 117 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Northeast Veterinary Clinic, 1605 E. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
One More Gym, 3780 S. Reed Road
5.00 off membership
O’Reily Auto Parts, 1701 E. Jefferson St.
10% off with military ID; year round
O’Reily Auto Parts, 3201 S. LaFountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Outback Steak House, 3730 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin
Pastariffic, 3001 S. Webster St.
10% off for military and first responders year round
Patton’s Shoe Repair, 407 E. Arnold Court
10% off with military ID; year round
Popcorn Café, 1108 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Print Craft Press, 524 S. Union St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)
15% off with military ID; year round
Quality Auto Clinic, 1132 S. Apperson Way
10% off parts and labor up to $50.00
Rhum Academy of Music, 500 W. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Robert Miller and Son Furniture, 1540 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Soremouth Tackle, 1500 N. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses, 1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C
10% off with military ID; year round
Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co., 1425 E. Morgan St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Super 8, 5110 Clinton Ave.
10% off # in family with military ID; year round
Tailored PC’s, 421 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
The Fog Foundry, 2122 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
The Outlet, 1500 N. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
The Relax Place, 104 W. Walnut St.
$5.00 off with military ID; year round
Thermodyn, 124 W. Elm St.
15% off with military ID; year round
The Uniform Shop, 2913 S. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Vape 765, 1012 S. Cooper St.
5% off with military ID; year round
Wall’s Furniture, 521 E. Alto Road
10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders
Waltman Flooring, 425 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.
15% off with military ID; year round
Williams Shoes, 423 E. Lincoln Road
10% off with military ID; year round
P.F. Hendricks & Company, 101 N. Buckeye St.
10% off one full priced item with military ID during week of Veterans Day