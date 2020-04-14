Mental health being impacted by COVID-19, social distancing

As the community adjusts to life at home amid social distancing guidelines, layoffs, e-learning with children at home, and uncertain times, many are feeling the impacts mentally.

Matt Oliver, the executive director of operations of Behavioral Health Services at Community Health Network, discussed how people in the community are responding to the changes and offered coping strategies, as well as resources, to help people get through these times.

“There’s different groups. From what I’m hearing and what I’m sensing, the general public is definitely finding that being at home and staying at home can be a bit of a challenge,” Oliver said. “It’s a challenge because they are home, and it’s definitely a change in their normal routine. That routine, and that change, can be stressful because there’s a lot of people that are concerned about employment and just the general stress of you don’t have as much to do as you normally would.”

Another group, Oliver said, is more vulnerable and having an even tougher time. That’s those in recovery. Coping strategies that those in recovery typically would use, he said, aren’t always options anymore.

“A lot of your coping strategies that you use in the past, you can’t use them quite the same now, so I think we are seeing more people that are really struggling in their recoveries right now,” he said.

A group that’s struggling in yet another way is the elderly. The concern with that population, Oliver said, was that they can be more socially isolated than younger people and less connected through technology, which presents different challenges.

Oliver encouraged people to stay informed about the COVID-19 situation by watching and reading the news, but he cautioned people not to overdo it. Those who have had a lot of media exposure, he said, might find themselves worrying and amplifying the worry, which can lead to increased anxiety and disruptive sleep schedules.

“While information from TV and other news sources can be helpful, over-ingesting the latest news on COVID-19 can actually amplify concerns and worry and then cause problems with sleeping or just feeling well,” he said. “And they also take you away from things you could be doing that actually help you, like reaching out to friends or learning about something new or playing games or watching the latest Netflix series that would help take your mind off some of the worries that would be related to COVID-19.”

Appreciate the risks, he said, but stay focused on what can be controlled. Oliver said people also should take time to be appreciative.

“If I’m simply writing a letter to tell somebody ‘thank you’ for something that’s happened or something that they did, gratitude has an amazing way of reframing stress,” he said. “While there are many things to be worried about, there also are many things to appreciate. If we take the time to appreciate others or take time to appreciate the things we do have, it will moderate the stress. It will help us look at life different than if we’re totally tuned in 24/7 to COVID chaos.”

The key piece to coping effectively, Oliver said, is balance, and that includes keeping a routine, which should incorporate physical activity, intellectual stimulation, and reaching out to friends and family, he said.

“Your body needs physical activity. It needs intellectual engagement, and it needs social interaction. Without being able to be active in those things, it will definitely affect your body and go into a more depressive state,” he said.

If people start feeling down, he encouraged them to ask themselves whether they’re exercising, stimulating their mind, getting social interaction, and expressing gratitude.

“If you’re looking at those four things … you’re going to be doing generally pretty well. And if you’re not, that’s OK,” he said. “There are a number of resources for you.”

Most behavioral health providers, he said, have gone virtual and are offering telephonic or video therapy sessions that allow clients to receive formal mental or behavioral health services from the comfort of their living room. More informally, other organizations are offering group therapy sessions, such as Turning Point and Four County.

Oliver said what he has found was that while people have hunkered down, as this goes on, more people are seeking help and support.

“So if people are starting to drink more, they’re starting to have more depressive or suicidal thoughts, they’re starting to feel apathetic about life, or they’re starting to just argue more with their loved one because of the stress, those are cues that say you probably need additional support,” Oliver said.

If someone is unsure whether they may need formal services but maybe need something extra to get them through the day, he directed them to www.ecommunity.com/services/mental-behavioral-health. There, they can sign up for myStrength, which offers positive resources to improve mental health and overall well-being with personalized programs to help with depression and anxiety at no cost.

The service can be used to track moods, and users receive "in-the-moment inspiration to calm down, stop worrying, and be positive."

"There are a lot of great resources there that help people feel inspired, supported, validated, and a lot of new ideas that might be helpful for just general coping,” Oliver said.

For more information on individual therapy, family therapy, or medication services, call Community Howard Behavioral Health Services at 1-866-621-5719. For information about more informal therapy sessions, Oliver encouraged people to call Turning Point at 765-860-8365.