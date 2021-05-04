A local medical spa has added a new service to its menu that aims to help those on their fitness journeys see results.

Timeless Aesthetic Injections recently began offering Emscuplt, which is said to be the world’s first and only device for men and women that builds muscle and burns fat. Masen Mills, owner of Timeless Aesthetic Injections, said he was excited to offer the service to the community and to help people feel more confident in their skin.

“This is great for someone who’s pretty fit and just looking to get that extra edge, but regular people who are just starting on their fitness journeys can benefit from this too,” Mills said. “It’s going to help people get where they want to be fitness-wise.”

Emsculpt was introduced worldwide in 2018, but it was more recently when Mills got to try it out for himself. A sales representative from the company demonstrated the device, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, calves, biceps, and triceps, and Mills said he was sold.

The procedure is non-invasive and uses high intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy to target specific muscles, forcing them to contract. Like with exercise, the muscle then reconstructs itself, building muscle and reducing fat. In essence, the 30-minute sessions are the equivalent of “the most intense” workout. HIFEM is approved by the FDA to strengthen, tone, and firm the abdomen and buttocks.

Mills tried the device on his abdomen, and he said his abs were sore the next day as if he had done an intense workout.

But with Emsculpt, it also goes through cycles of “tapping” during the sessions in which it breaks down lactic acid released from the muscle contractions, reducing any serious soreness.

On the abdomen, the device is said to be the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups, and on the glutes, it’s said to be the equivalent of 20,000 squats each session. While Mills said the treatments aren’t painful, they are fairly intense.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

A 2018 study published in the journal Lasers in Surgery and Medicine said that participants who used the device in the abdomen saw a 19-percent reduction in fat and a 15-percent increase in muscle tissue. Abdominal muscle separation, known as diastasis recti, was reduced by “as much as” 10 percent.

As for the glutes, a November 2018 study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology concluded that “the investigated device safely and effectively improves the aesthetic appearance of the buttocks non-invasively. The treatment not only results in a significant visual improvement but also increased patient confidence and satisfaction.” The study consisted of 75 patients aged 22 to 59.

The ideal patient, Mills said, is someone with normal to low body fat as the device only can penetrate seven centimeters deep. If someone has too much fat, the device can’t get to the muscle.

“It’s most beneficial for people who are active and eat well and exercise and just looking to improve a problem area,” he said.

According to Mills, clinical studies show the results hold for one year, but if patients keep exercising regularly, they won’t lose their results. Four sessions over two weeks are recommended. Mills said the best results can be expected 12 weeks after the last session.

“I just want people to know that we have it here, it’s fun, and they’ll have a great experience,” Mills said.

Women who are pregnant, have metal IUDs, or anyone with a pacemaker cannot be treated. For more information on Emsculpt, call Timeless Aesthetic Injections at 765-480-6296.