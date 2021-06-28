Mayor declares June 28 LGBTQ+ Pride Day

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has proclaimed June 28th 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride day in Kokomo to commemorate the accomplishments made and acknowledge the challenges the LGBTQ+ community has overcome.
June 28 is the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, New York, in 1969 where Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, two trans women of color led the charge to fight back against oppressive laws that banned any gathering of LGBTQ+ people in one place.
"This proclamation comes on the 51st anniversary of the riots and comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights and lives are still under threat," said Austin Mariasy, director of Kokomo Pride. "Transgender people are murdered at a much higher rate than any other demographic and deserve just treatment. This year, over a dozen state legislatures have enacted anti-transgender bills and laws that limit the rights of transgender young people.
"While this proclamation is a great step and a very public way to show support for the community, it cannot be the only action taken to secure the rights of LGBTQ+ people in Kokomo. We thank Mayor Tyler Moore for the proclamation and call on all members of the mayor’s office and all members of the Kokomo community to come together to support a group that is in desperate need of love and support."