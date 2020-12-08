Mayor announces Christmas Card Contest winner

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore named the winner of the city’s longstanding Christmas card contest last week at a press conference at city hall.

Emilee Willis of Lafayette Park International Elementary School was selected for her festive Christmas tree design. Her design will be printed on Christmas cards and mailed to around 500 people at the local, state, and federal levels. Her design was chosen from around 80 designs that were submitted by Kokomo School Corporation fourth-graders.

During the press conference, eight finalists attended, and Moore named the winner. Willis said she was excited her design was chosen from all the submissions.

“Actually it’s really exciting. It really does feel like I’m going to cry because it’s really exciting,” Willis said. “I’m really surprised that I was chosen as the winner out of, I’d say I counted maybe 80 at least. It’s really surprising to be even chosen as one of the eight. It’s surprising. To be chosen as the winner, it’s really exciting and surprising, and it’s just really happy.”

Her parents, Kristin and Ricky Willis, said they were proud of her and knew how excited she had been to participate in the contest now that she’s a fourth-grader.

“We’re really proud of her,” said Kristin. “She’s been so excited about doing this in general. She’s been talking about it well before it started … So she’s just been overjoyed bout even being selected as a finalist, and so we’re so proud of her.”

This year, Moore received submissions from eight elementary schools, and he chose a finalist to represent each school. The other seven finalists were Kensley Johnson, Boulevard STEM Elementary; Molly Muller, Sycamore International Elementary; Deshae Barnes, Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts; Rayshaniece McGuire, Pettit Park Elementary Technology Academy; Maggie Delrymple, Elwood Haynes Elementary; A'Kiah Benson, Pettit Park Elementary Technology Academy; and De’Markus Jones, Bon Air Elementary Technology Academy.

When asked what inspired her design, Willis said she just hoped to encapsulate the essence of Christmas.

“Well, there wasn’t really inspiration except for the fact that I’m not very good at imagining things, so I decided to go with something that would be, I guess, simple. And that was like something that goes with Christmas really well because usually Christmas is a Christmas tree and presents, so that’s basically my inspiration,” she said.

Willis nailed it, as Moore said it was “the simple beauty” of Willis' submission that spoke to him and led him to choose it as the winner.

“I think it’s the simple beauty of it. I mean, in others words, when you think of Christmas, you think of kids and then the tree and the presents. And it just, I don’t know, it just spoke Christmas to me,” said Moore.

This year marked Moore’s first year to select a card in the city’s time-honored tradition, and he said he had a lot of fun doing it. He solicited help from three staff members to help narrow down the submissions, and then he had his three oldest children help him name a winner from there.

He commended the students for their hard work.

“It was just incredible. You can just see the attention to detail that so many of them apparently had put into them. It made it hard. It was wonderful to see the number of submissions but also made it difficult to try and decide,” Moore said.