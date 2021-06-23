Max Weinberg's Jukebox headlines HOGFest

HOGFest takes place this Saturday, June 26, in Foster Park as part of the Kokomo Summer Concert Series.
The free festival will be headlined by Max Weinberg's Jukebox with opener Hence the Hero.
For 45 years Max Weinberg has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band, playing before millions around the world. He expanded his role as band leader and resident music historian while anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 17 years. Max Weinberg’s Jukebox comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs, engaging the audience in a truly interactive concert experience. Max is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.