A local organist is set to present a unique program on the largest pipe organ in Kokomo as part of the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra’s season.
In addition to playing on the oversized organ, which features three keyboards and “at least a couple thousand” pipes, the musician, Matt Gerhard, will perform unexpected music, he said. The concert will feature not only classical masterworks, favorite hymns, gospel songs, but also pieces typically not heard on classical organs, such as songs from Disney movies, theme parks, and television shows.
“I’m not your typical classical organist,” said Gerhard, who also serves as the director of music at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church.
Gerhard said he likes pushing the boundaries, and the large organ gives him plenty of opportunities to bring out different sounds.
“There’s so much color. There are so many variances. It’s not just one sound. A good organist can pull out a myriad of colors and a variety of sounds out of a good organ,” he said. “There will be some classical music there, but I will be playing some music that’s not typically heard at organ concerts.”
The musician has been playing the organ most of his life, and he said he enjoys changing people’s perceptions of the instrument that’s gotten a bit of a bad reputation.
“It gets a bad rap that it’s either funeral music or scary movie music, and there’s so much more to it. There’s the big, fast, loud classical pieces. There’s the fun pieces, and a lot of organists, honestly, don’t play quite the variety that I do. But there’s something for everyone. This isn’t a typical concert,” he said.
The musician said once people hear the music, they typically enjoy it and come back.
The concert comes as part of Kokomo Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 season and will be held on Sunday, March 15, at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at kokomosymphony.org or at the door.
The concert season will conclude on May 2 with “All About Americas” at Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium.