Marine Corps vets reunite at Martino’s

It all started in 1956 when 19 young men took their physical for entrance into the Marine Corps.

On Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, three men, David Heilman, Max Comerford and Michael Mayfield, met for a reunion at Martino’s. A fourth, Larry Colvin, FaceTimed briefly with his Marine Corp friends from Arkansas. A fifth was in an assisted living facility in Greentown. A sixth chose not to attend. They are all who remain of the 19.

Heilman has watched their numbers dwindle over the last few years. The latest loss, Frederick D. Douglas, hit him pretty hard. Douglas was the squad leader and had taken Heilman under his wing in boot camp, had mentored him and helped him overcome his eyesight issues and lack of coordination in boot camp. Heilman thought there was no way he would pass his physical because of those issues. He had received a big surprise.

Douglas was accepted into sea school, a huge honor, said Heilman, and became a sea-going Marine and worked directly with a ship captain.

“Try to put his name in the paper,” Heilman asked, as if needing a record that Mr. Douglas was present — at least in memory — at this year’s reunion.

They try to meet twice a year, on Aug. 29, the day they entered the Marine Corps, and on Nov. 10, the day the Marine Corps’ birthday is celebrated. This year the veterans met on a Friday since the 29th fell on a Sunday.

After they were accepted into the Corps, they were split into two different battalions and shipped to San Diego. After their boot camp ended, they either went to Okinawa or Hawaii, which was still a territory at the time.

Comerford remembered that first night of boot camp. The lights went off for the night and someone said, “This is awful.” The lights went back on and the sergeant hollered, “OK, you can’t sleep. We’re going to have a field day. We’re going to clean this place up.” After they finished and the lights went out again, someone muttered an expletive. The lights flicked back on. It only took the squad two more times to learn that when the lights were off, their mouths were closed.

“[Boot camp] wasn’t all that physical,” Comerfield said. “It was more mental than anything.”

The reunion goes a lot like this: Old stories pulled out and polished up, turns taken hassling each other like teenage boys.

When Colvin called in on FaceTime and he was passed to Comerford, he exclaimed, “Hey, Max. You’re getting handsomer.”

“You think so?” asked Comerfield.

“I have friends who sell glasses,” Heilman said.

Comerford recalled getting a secret clearance and becoming a cryptographer. Only seven others got to join him in training. Armed guards stood watch around the school, and anything they wrote down had to be burned before leaving the building. They carried thermite grenades that would melt everything in sight, in case the building was compromised.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

There was the time Mitzi Gaynor finished filming “South Pacific” and joined the troops in the mess hall for dinner. Heilman remembered seeing Elvis Presley perform at the Scholfield barracks on Nov. 11, 1957, for just 50 cents. Tickets to his performance at the Honolulu Stadium the day before cost $5.

Mayfield was quiet for long stretches, happy just to listen to his friends.

Heilman got married on leave. He had been told he was going to Japan and wanted to make sure “his intended” was still there when he got home. His wife went to live with him while he was stationed in Hawaii. They have visited 32 times since, a home away from home, Heilman reflected.

They used old military equipment, jeeps, trucks and C-rations passed down from WWII.

“When we found out we were going to spend some time in the field ‘camping,’ the first thing we’d do was steal the hot sauce in the mess hall, and if you couldn’t, you’d buy some onions,” said Comerford. They would dump the onions in with the C-rations and cover the meal with hot sauce. “It was almost edible.”

Of the 19 men, only one reenlisted when their two years of service came to an end in 1958. His name was Donald Bunch, and he would go on to work in the White House.

Mayfield became a brick mason. Comerford worked at Delco.

Heilman returned to his old job at the A&P grocery store. He would take a job at Delco before returning to school, first at IU Kokomo and then IUPUI, to earn his degree in management and administration with a minor in chemistry. He founded TAU Labs, which was later purchased by DuPont Photomasks.

“Between the Marine Corps and Indiana University, those two institutions changed my life in a very positive way,” he said.

“I kind of cherish the memories and the time I spent in there,” said Colvin. “But it’s all in the past. Sixty-five years ago. That’s a long time.”

“Sometimes it’s hard to realize it’s been that long,” Heilman said. “Sixty-five years. But looking back, it doesn’t seem like that at all.”

“There’s no such thing as an ex-Marine,” said Comerford. “You never want to say that. The absolute correct thing to say is a former enlisted Marine. We’ll settle for a former Marine, but we never settle for ex-Marine.”

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Heilman said.

They never saw combat and their time lasted only two years, but all of it matters. The sweat, discipline and frustration of boot camp, the extended time away from family, its more than many of us will ever be willing to sacrifice.

Thank you for your service.