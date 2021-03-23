Makerspace opens at Kokomo High School

Kokomo High School students now have 21st-century technology at their fingertips with the opening of a makerspace.

The new collaborative workshop was designed by 1st Maker Space, an Indiana company that helps schools design customized makerspaces and features a 3D printer, laser cutter, CNC machine, and power tables. Teachers can reserve the space, which is stocked with supplies, to offer hands-on, engaging projects to their students.

“We are very excited about the makerspace. It’s a STEM lab for us where we can be creative, collaborative, and create models,” said Pavithra Puliyanda, a KHS earth science teacher.

Last week, Puliyanda was using the room for her sophomore class to create models of clouds to help them gain a better understanding of the different types of clouds and their characteristics.

Sophomore Dameion Deis was working on his 3D model using cotton balls, chalk, string, and other supplies, and he said the project in the makerspace added to the lessons they’ve been learning in class.

“We’ve been learning about clouds for a while, so to actually physically make them and see them, it’s a lot better,” he said. “It’s neat to come here and do little projects and have materials that we didn’t have in our normal classrooms.”

Gretchen Zientek, the regional director for Kokomo High School for Indiana GEAR UP, a state-level program led by Purdue University and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, visited the makerspace last week.

As the director for GEAR UP for Kokomo and Maconaquah high schools, Zientek works to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education and conducts research to see if the program is supporting college pathways and to better understand student STEM learning.

The makerspace, Zientek said, is an asset as it engages students in STEM activities and introduces them to tools needed in the 21st-century workforce.

“It’s just a great opportunity to explore and figure out what their interests truly are and help engage those pathways,” she said. “It’s a very innovative, up-and-coming initiative here at Kokomo High School that is groundbreaking. It’s awesome to see students engaging here.”

Puliyanda said it has been fun to see students enjoying the space. Some of her students also attend the Kokomo Area Career Center and are familiar with some of the tools in the makerspace already. Those students, she said, enjoy demonstrating how the machines work to other students.

It creates an interactive, student-driven learning environment, she said.

“They’ll come in here and use the CNC machine. They’ll use the 3D printer to make snowflakes and things like that. They use the laser printer and cut out beautiful geometric shapes. They’re having fun, and they also teach other students in the class. It’s peer learning. It’s a happy place,” Puliyanda said.

Sophomore Jamil Williams said the hands-on activities help him to better understand different concepts.

“It’s a better understanding because some people learn different, and I like learning by doing and visualizing. It’s better, and this is something better. Before everything was boring because of the pandemic, and now it’s something to do, keep on learning and learning,” Williams said.

Sophomore Antwuanette Collier agreed with Williams.

“I’m a hands-on learner, so this helps me understand,” she said.

The makerspace opened in December, and teachers were invited to the makerspace to learn how to use the different tools and discover what all can be done in the makerspace. A grand opening was held earlier this month.

STEM Academy Assistant Principal Jason Spear said the makerspace has brought a new dynamic to the classroom.

“They’re locked in. They’re engaged, and that’s really what it’s about, getting our kids a little bit more engaged. They could have done that in the classroom and did something similar, but us having that space, having the working tables, us having the ability to get the kids in a different environment just changes everything. Having the equipment really, really helps,” he said.

“Kids may have been disengaged or may have been not all the way in the flow of what was going on in class for a few weeks. And then you do a project, and you get them back in something with their hands. They’re building and making, and now they’re back in. Now you’ve got them roped back in and, you know, keep them locked.”

The makerspace is managed by Kokomo High School’s Joy Dewing and Temberly Rinker who work to keep the space stocked with supplies and running smoothly.

Rinker, a KHS transitions science teacher, said when she found out a makerspace was being started, she wasn't sure what to expect. And, honestly, she said, she didn't know if she'd use it because she already had a large classroom with STEM equipment. However, once she saw the finished room, she was "intrigued by the endless possibilities." When Spear began asking if anyone was interested in becoming a maker manager, she quickly raised her hand.

"I believe the makerspace is important because it provides a myriad of new and creative opportunities for our students to learn critical thinking skills with real-world applications,' Rinker said. "In the KHS STEM Academy and in the makerspace room, students are taught that failures are part of learning and creating and not an end. Students are taught to try again and again and again. The only true failure occurs when we stop trying."

Dewing also has embraced her role as a maker manager. She's taking a five-month class while reading a book about establishing and managing a makerspace. The space, she said, will be an asset for teachers of all subjects. Dewing teaches Enlgish in the STEM academy, and she said she's always worked to incorporate STEM activities in her lessons that "meet the needs and interests of students beyond a typical English class."

With more opportunities in the makerspace, she's planning three days in it. Her students are reading about the yellow fever epidemic in Philadelphia in 1793, comparing it to COVID-19, and learning how yellow fever is transmitted and treated. In the makerspace, she'll have her students design and build a model of something that could help to prevent or slow the spread of illnesses.

"This is a real-world problem. By giving students the chance to experiment and plan, they are learning the skills that will help them as they enter the workforce. These are the skills they need to solve problems, make things easier or more efficient, and cure diseases," Dewing said.

The space was funded by a 2019 school improvement grant.