This article is being written thanks to an unexpected letter that arrived in December.

There had been no contact with the sender in probably 40 or 50 years, but she was remembered and recognized immediately. She began her letter by saying she had wanted to write for a long time because she reads the Kokomo Perspective and always smiles when she sees this column. How did she learn who writes these articles? In an attempt to avoid my husband’s being embarrassed when he still was playing golf or bridge, the name Kokomo residents know is not the one that appears in Perspective articles as "Laura."

Years ago this lady was a teacher’s aid in the school where I taught. She said she enjoyed being in the teacher’s lounge and visiting with the teachers. This long-lost friend is now 85 years old. With enthusiasm, she shared ideas that have caused me to read and reread her letter and think about how each of us could and should bring her kind of happiness to others who now are confined to their homes.

Her “I am a happy person. I like me, and I would be my best friend” were thoughts that had never crossed my mind. Thanks to her, I’m happier now than I was before her letter arrived. She continued with, “I try to find joy in the journey that God has set before me.” What a positive thought that is! Because she cannot walk far or stand long, she uses a neat walker everywhere she goes. I use a walker, but I’ve considered it a necessity, not something neat. Now I appreciate it more because of the freedom it gives me.

She asks God every day to bless America. When she wrote, “I love my family that includes 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren,” I thought how blessed she is! Grandchildren are so precious.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Her “I sit in my chair with my feet up and watch the world go by” indicated she is being challenged, but she isn’t giving up. She asks God every day to bless America. I pray God will forgive us for all the things we shouldn’t have done or are doing.

Her letter has been read and reread. What joy it has brought! We all need to be our own best friend. She is a very special person who has given me a new outlook on life. It’s evident she has discovered life at 85 is a challenge, but she hasn’t let that bother her.

When I think of February, Valentine’s Day comes to mind. It’s a special month for people to show love. Reaching out to older friends and bringing them happiness is something each of us can and should be doing. If your friends don’t have computers, you may be able to reach them with telephone calls. Fear of getting COVID-19 wouldn’t be a concern with an email or telephone contact.

Before the end of this month, can you think of people you can contact and make happier than they would have been without you?