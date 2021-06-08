Maconaquah High School graduates 155 seniors

The weather was excellent, a perfect day to celebrate the accomplishments of 155 graduating seniors. The class Vice President, Alyssa Ramos, and Secretary, Alexis Bunch, started off Maconaquah School Corporation’s graduation ceremony with thanks and prayer for all of those that were able to make it, with emphasis on how grateful they were to be there in-person.

Jamie and Crystal Ramos, the parents of seniors Alyssa and Andrew Ramos, were ecstatic to be able to be there to watch their seniors walk across the stage. The Ramos parents said there were many times throughout the course of the year that they were anxious as to whether or not their kids would have the opportunity to be on campus, especially for big events like graduation. Quarantines caused the kids to miss monumental events like senior night and conference meets. Even in the face of these challenges, the parents said that they were able to watch their kids shine. “Maconaquah allowed our students to be themselves! They were still able to find what activities they enjoyed the most and participate in many at once. We were so proud of both Andrew and Alyssa for winning Homecoming King and Queen in the fall, another event we were so grateful Maconaquah was able to host. The staff have been so great to our kids. They have had awesome teachers throughout all their years at Maconaquah, but this challenging year solidified that.”

This ceremony marked the 57th graduation at Maconaquah High School, but each student speaker made it a point to recognize that it was a year unlike any other.

“The present is fleeting so we must not let it escape us before we can make memories, and this year has certainly been memorable,” said Valedictorian Anastasia Spahr. “While we missed out on many normal activities this year, I am grateful for the ones we did get to have, including this graduation ceremony. This has been a difficult year and it has tested our strength, nevertheless we have persevered. We have overcome the struggles that came with the pandemic. This is the end of one chapter in our lives, but it also marks the beginning of a new one. As we all turn the page, never forget that you are the writers of your own stories and the makers of your own destinies.”

Salutatorian Gabriella Weaver followed Spahr’s speech by congratulating her class for all of their accomplishments, but also recognized the accomplishments of every person watching, “I don’t know how many of you can see it, but I am so proud. Not only of my graduating class who made it through this difficult year, but everyone in attendance has survived a year like no other.”

You could feel the emotions as each student speaker took to the microphone. There were feelings of gratitude and thankfulness, and also a sense of relief. Senior year is hard, but even more so in the wake of a nationwide pandemic.

Senior class President Stevee Judy concluded the class speeches by saying “If you take anything from me out of all of the time we have known each other let it be that you do not need a speech to be worth something, you don't have to come in 1st place or be more than average or be something that you are not to have value. Your worth is not determined by the amount of scholarship dollars that you have accumulated or the number of colleges that have accepted you. Your list of accomplishments does not have to be a mile long and you do not have to be a Valedictorian, Salutatorian, or Class President to matter. As long as you are giving your all and being the best version of yourself that you can be, you are worthy. You are so important. You are enough. We are enough.”

In a year as unprecedented as 2021, these students have shown first hand that every individual is capable of accomplishing whatever they set their minds to, no matter the obstacle. Allen and Jami Willson, parents of senior Matthew Willson, mentioned how challenging this year was on both them and Matthew, but that with the help of the staff and curriculum at Maconaquah the year flew by with a little stress and a lot of accomplishment. “We have graduated four children from Maconaquah, "four for four" has been one of our sayings this week,” said the Willson parents. “Matthew had goals to take as many AP and ACP classes as he could fit in, and Maconaquah has provided the staff and coursework that allowed him to challenge himself and see success through this challenging year. Maconaquah's entire staff did an excellent job of adapting and persevering through some really chaotic days and weeks.”

The year 2021 has provided many things for this graduating class. There is new appreciation, new understanding, and also a new outlook on life. Principal Carlson might have said it best. “On behalf of the high school faculty and staff, I just want to say how proud we are of the Class of 2021. These young men and women have persevered through challenges that no other graduating class had to face. This was not the senior year that any of them envisioned, but they remained positive and strong. I am confident they will find success in their life after high school. Congratulations to the graduating class of 2021, you deserve it.”

