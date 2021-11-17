Lucky Lemon offers pre-made vegan Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is a great time for families and friends to assemble and share a meal together, but what happens when one of the people attending the traditional turkey dinner is vegan?

Lucky Lemon Bakery, 830 E. Markland Ave., is working to help Kokomo households avoid that sticky situation by supplying ready-to-order vegan and gluten-free meals to those who need the option.

A Thanksgiving dinner meal for one runs $30 and includes vegan turkey roast slices, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, green beans with roasted shallots, apple cider-glazed sweet potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie.

The two person dinner is $80 and includes a vegan turkey roast, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, cranberry orange relish, a choice of two sides and a choice of dessert.

Bakery owner Heather Dame said most orders come from people who aren’t vegan but don’t know what to cook their vegan loved ones.

“It’s a full dinner and all they have to do is heat it up and it makes it easier on the host,” Dame said. “Or if it’s someone going to a non-vegan Thanksgiving dinner, they can bring a meal along with them. It’s more to create convenience. I know that being vegan can be intimidating or even isolating because of the fact that you can’t just go out to eat anywhere, and you sometimes show up at things and are like, ‘I can’t eat anything.’ This kind of makes it easier on everybody. Everybody can feel included.”

Dame said the two person meal is large enough to include leftovers.

The gluten free Thanksgiving dinner for one offers wild rice stuffed squash as a substitute for the vegan turkey slices.

Lucky Lemon Bakery began in 2015 by selling baked goods at the Kokomo Farmers’ Market. Dame had left Kokomo to attend Sullivan University in Louisville. During that time she became vegan when an employer, Whole Foods, offered a 28-day healthy eating challenge.

“It changed my whole perspective on food and cooking,” Dame said.

She returned to Kokomo in 2013 and opened a physical store in 2021 after determining she was spending so much on commissary kitchens and commissions that she could instead own her own space.

“It was a journey,” she said. “I was really fortunate to be able to partner with Kokomo Coffee. They helped me do a lot of work to get this place opened and they have been really great partners. It worked out well for them because they wanted to have a second location and I wanted to have my first location. It’s been really cool the response I’ve seen from the community.”

Dame said the Thanksgiving dinners are heat and serve with heating instructions included in the meal. The deadline to order a dinner is Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Meals can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“It makes it easier for everyone to enjoy their holidays and not stress out,” she said of the pre-made meals.

A complete menu can be found at https://business.facebook.com/luckylemonbakery.

Meals can be ordered by calling 765-450-1000.

Lucky Lemon Bakery is opened Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. weekdays and all day on Saturdays.