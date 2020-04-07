Looking to July and beyond, Honeywell Center announces six new performances

The Honeywell Foundation looks forward to re-opening its properties and once again welcoming guests into the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater for evenings of entertainment scheduled for July and beyond. The Honeywell Foundation understands that plans could change, but is moving forward with new performances in the hopes of bringing the community together for evenings of celebrating art. The following shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Should a performance be cancelled in response to COVID-19, a 100 percent refund will be issued. Should a performance rescheduled in response to COVID-19, the ticket buyer will be notified via email or phone call and the purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If the guests are unable to attend the new show date, the ticket buyer will receive a 100 percent refund.

Eli Young Band – Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. – Eli Young Band burst on the country scene more than a decade ago and quickly became a multi-platinum sensation. Their hits include “Crazy Girl,” “Even if it Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night,” and “Love Ain’t.” Ticket prices include $25, $35, and limited premium seating at $100. Tickets will be available via HoneywellCenter.org/eli-young-band or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102. Show night dining is available for this performance.

Daughtry – Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. – Daughtry has release five albums, all of which reached Billboard’s Top Ten and have combined sales of more than nine million copies in the US. The band’s self-titled debut was the best-selling album of 2007 and included four number one hits including the GRAMMY-nominated smash “It’s Not Over.” The album “Leave This Town” reached number one, “Break the Spell” was certified gold, and “Baptized” featured the platinum-selling single “Waiting for Superman.” Ticket prices include $65, $85, and limited premium seating at $125. VIP packages for this show are available. Tickets will be available via HoneywellCenter.org/daughtry or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102. Show night dining is available for this performance.

The British Invasion Years – Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. – The nostalgic tribute spans the entire 60s era with music from both sides of the Atlantic with three acts in one. First, you’ll hear songs by iconic British groups including The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, and more. The American Response follows, with music by The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, and The Turtles. The journey concludes with an extraordinary finale featuring the four lads who started it all: The Beatles. Ticket prices include $19, $29, and limited premium seating at $49. Tickets will be available via HoneywellCenter.org/british-invasion or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102. Show night dining is available for this performance.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Jeanne Robertson: The Still Rocking Tour – Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – Humorist Jeanne Robertson charms audiences with her witty depictions and observations about life around herself. She tours nationally and appears regularly at the Grand ‘Ole Opry. Her talent for family-friendly and comical storytelling is highlighted in her popular anecdotes including “Don’t Go to Vegas Without a Baptist,” “Don’t Bungee Jump Naked,” and “Don’t Send a Man to the Grocery Store.” Ticket prices include $26, $39, and limited premium seating at $75. Tickets will be available via HoneywellCenter.org/jeanne-robertson or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102. Show night dining is available for this performance.

Ronnie Milsap – Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Ronnie Milsap has topped the country charts more than a dozen times with hits including “Let My Love Be Your Pillow” and “What a Difference You’ve Made in My Life.” Milsap was awarded six GRAMMYs and a dozen CMA Awards, including four turns as Male Vocalist of the Year. His success in the country arena spilled over into the pop world thanks to the hits “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World” and “Any Day Now.” Ticket prices include $34, $45, and limited premium seating at $100. Tickets will be available via HoneywellCenter.org/ronnie-milsap or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102. Show night dining is available for this performance. This performance is sponsored by Arnold’s Fine Jewelry and Gifts.

Little River Band – Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – The Little River Band enjoyed huge success in the 70s and 80s with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits including “Lady,” “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” and many more.Ticket prices include $40, $55, and limited premium seating at $100. Tickets will be available via HoneywellCenter.org/little-river-band or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102. Show night dining is available for this performance. This performance is sponsored by First Merchants Bank.

For all media inquiries, contact Morgan Ellis at mellis@HoneywellFoundation.org or by calling 260.274.1427.

REFUND POLICY: Should a performance be cancelled in response to COVID-19, a 100 percent refund will be issued. Should a performance rescheduled in response to COVID-19, the ticket buyer will be notified via email or phone call and the purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If the guests are unable to attend the new show date, the ticket buyer will receive a 100 percent refund.