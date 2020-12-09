A familiar face in local education – and the community – now will help make an impact in a different way as he was sworn-in last week to fill the District 1 vacancy on the Kokomo School Corporation Board of Trustees.

Charley Hinkle, who comes with 46 years of experience in education with Kokomo Schools, will fill the spot left following the resignation of board member Stephanie McClelland who moved outside of the District 1 boundaries. Hinkle, who has been retired since 2018, was looking forward to his new role, which will continue through Dec. 31, 2024.

“The opportunity to serve in my various positions (with Kokomo School Corporation) has afforded me a wide variety of community experiences, and I believe they have given me a glimpse of both the strengths and needs of our Kokomo community,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle served as a teacher at Elwood Haynes Middle School and Sycamore Middle School for 15 years before moving into an administrative role as assistant principal at Sycamore Elementary and Middle School.

In 1989, Hinkle served as principal at Sycamore, and he remained in that position for 23 years. In 2012, Hinkle helped create and open Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts, where he served as its first principal from 2012 through 2018.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Hinkle also has served outside the school system. He was on the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library board for eight years and was a member of the City of Kokomo Parks and Recreation board for four years.

When Hinkle saw the posting for the board position on the Kokomo School Corporation website, he said he thought it would be a good way to “pay back” the corporation “for what Kokomo Schools has done for us.”

As a board member, he plans to stay abreast of the community’s needs, while recognizing the difference between policy-making and administrative duties, he said. The most pressing issues he sees in education currently are funding and staffing. He plans to support efforts to increase funding for public education, “while providing support for attracting, developing, retaining, and motivating our staff.”

Hinkle thanked the board following its approval.

“I wish to thank the board for selecting me to this position,” Hinkle said. “I look forward to working with the board and the superintendent as we provide support for the amazing educational opportunities offered to our students and staff.”