Long-time Ivy Tech donors Cart and Melissa Ellis support capital campaign

KOKOMO, Ind. – Let’s go back to 2008. Enrollment in Ivy Tech’s Kokomo region has been rapidly increasing, outgrowing its building at 1815 E. Morgan St. Just across the parking lot and over a drainage ditch to the east stands what had been an electronics manufacturing plant, empty since 2005 when Kokomo’s DuPont Photomasks closed after two decades there.
By 2007, the “DuPont Building,” which had been well constructed and well maintained, was owned by a group of Kokomo businessmen doing business as Curtis & Michael LLC. Ivy Tech Kokomo, led by then-Chancellor Steve Daily, saw great potential for expansion and talks began. In early 2008. Ivy Tech Foundation purchased the former DuPont building, giving the College more than 57,000 square feet of office, classroom, and general facilities space. The building was purchased in a “bargain sale transaction” that equated to a $900,000 gift to the College from Curtis & Michael.
Kokomo businessman Cartwright Ellis was one of the partners in Curtis & Michael and he remembers how pleased they were to sell the building to Ivy Tech at a discounted price. “It’s a high-quality building that will benefit Ivy Tech and the community as a whole,” another partner said at the time. “It also helps to geographically connect and complete the campus.”
At various times through the intervening years, the structure housed Ivy Tech Kokomo admissions, advising, business office, marketing, and financial aid, along with some of the health sciences after the 2016 tornado destroyed their classrooms and labs in the Inventrek building. Today, “DuPont” has been transformed into Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new Health Professions Center as part of a $43 million investment in the Kokomo Campus. Cart Ellis was recently back at Ivy Tech Kokomo to see what’s happened to that 2008 gift.
“It certainly has been transformed!” Cart Ellis said, noting that while he knew the old DuPont Building had a great deal of potential, he could never have imagined what it has become with its high-tech facilities offering real-life training in everything from nursing to surgical technology to paramedic science to advanced manufacturing.
One of the special spots in the Health Professions Center is a conference room cantilevered on the second floor at the building’s north end. With three walls of windows, it offers a view across farmland all the way to the new U.S. 31 corridor and the Touby Pike exit that brings students to Ivy Tech from Hamilton County to the south to Fulton County to the north.
Thanks to the support of Cart Elllis and his sister, businesswoman and community volunteer Melissa Ellis, this room has been named The Ellis Family Conference Room.
The Ellises are long-time supporters of Ivy Tech, having funded the Ellis Family Scholarship for Ivy Tech students since 2013. Their donation to Ivy Tech’s #THETIMEISNOW capital campaign underscores their commitment to the College’s mission.
“I just like Ivy Tech,” Cart Ellis said. “It’s a much-needed alternative for students who need some kind of higher education but may not be interested in a four-year degree. Our community needs everything that Ivy Tech provides for the workforce – especially the opportunity for retraining people to succeed in new jobs.”
Melissa Ellis said she is really impressed with the College’s commitment to transform the Ivy Tech Kokomo facilities into a “real campus” where students want to be. “It’s important to be creating that ‘sense of place’ where students can walk and gather and study in a comfortable and attractive environment,” Melissa said. “I love that Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer a real college experience.”
Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy notes the opportunity to develop the greenspace that connects the Main Building with the Health Professions Center is also a direct result of acquiring the DuPont Building in 2008. “Our new ‘quad,’ with landscaping, benches, walkways, and trolley stop, wouldn’t have been possible without that purchase,” he said.
“We are grateful to Cart and Melissa and all the other donors who have made the Health Professions Center so beautiful and functional,” the chancellor continued. “Its location, at the northeast gateway into Kokomo, also enhances our capacity to serve the training needs of FCA as the new factory comes on line as well as to be ready as the proposed industrial park develops.”
Ivy Tech Kokomo's capital campaign to raise $3 million in community support to complete the campus transformation continues.
