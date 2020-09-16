Logansport American Legion Auxiliary establishes Ivy Tech scholarship

Championing its mission as a “patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness,” the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #60 in Logansport has established a scholarship to help veterans living in Cass County pursue their educations at Ivy Tech Community College.
Members of the auxiliary recently met with Ivy Tech Chancellor Dean McCurdy to present their contribution.
The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #60 Scholarship can annually support two students attending Ivy Tech in Kokomo, Logansport, or Peru with a maximum award of $500 that can be used for tuition, fees, and books. Recipients must be veterans of the United States military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard) and residents of Cass County. Preference will be given to graduates of Logansport and Pioneer high schools.
Sandy Sturdivant, president of the Logansport auxiliary, said the membership was looking for a new way to help veteran families within their region and her daughter, Sheryl Shipley, suggested the value of supporting higher education. Shipley is an experienced educator who has served as a faculty member or administrator at Trine University, Northwest State Community College, and University of Northwestern Ohio, and now serves as division dean for the School of Business, Logistics & Supply Chain and the School of Information Technology at Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette.
“Ivy Tech offers many opportunities to help our veterans get the education and training they need for a better future for themselves and their families,” Sturdivant said, “and the College’s Logansport campus provides a great resource for the veterans served by Auxiliary #60.”
For more information about scholarship funding opportunities, contact Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501.