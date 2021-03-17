Local farms honored with Hoosier Homestead Award

State Sen. Jim Buck (R-Kokomo) recently announced two locally-owned farms received the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Salmons farm in Howard County and the Guy Kirby farm in Tipton County received Centennial Awards.
“I have the utmost respect for these Hoosier families that have sacrificed so much for Indiana," Buck said. "Their farms have been a significant contribution to Indiana, and I am incredibly grateful for their hard work and dedication. I wish them success and prosperity for the future."
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program recognizes the impact these family farms have made on the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150, and 200 years, respectively.