Local comedian puts on virtual comedy show

Local comedian Dan West is celebrating his birthday by bringing together comedians from around North America virtually and offering a free show.

West celebrated his last birthday in quarantine, and he wasn’t looking to celebrate his 36th birthday without his friends. So, he’s presenting “Dan West and Friends: A Virtual Comedy Show” on his birthday, March 24, as a gift to the community.

“The world shut down pretty much exactly seven days before my birthday, and while things are getting better … I decided the most fun way to do a birthday show while still being safe would be to pull in comics from all over the country and put on a virtual show,” West said.

West will present his own material and also emcee the event. Spending the last year in quarantine, he said, gave him some new material, and he’s looking forward to sharing it. Not only was his life different, like everyone else’s due to the pandemic, but he also went through many life changes.

As a comedian who pulls from his life experiences for his shows, he said virtual attendees can expect to hear a little about what’s new for him.

“A lot has changed in my life over the last year. I’m a fulltime student now, and that’s a big change. I went through an amicable breakup but still a breakup, so that’s a big change. Now I’m a 36-year-old undergraduate with classmates who are younger than some of my tattoos,” he said.

Social distancing and mask-wearing content also will be included in his act as West has found humor in the “stay six feet apart" stickers on store floors that don't look quite six feet apart and some of his interactions with anti-maskers.

“People will walk up to me in the grocery store and say, ‘Oh these masks, am I right?’ And it’s like, ‘No because you’re not wearing one, so you’re not right.’ That’s been my life for the last year, and I’ve always talked a lot about what’s going on in my specific world. That’s no different, just new stuff happening in my world,” West said.

Joining West on the bill are comedians Alex Eakin (Fort Wayne), Julie Heckman (Fort Wayne), David Brooks (Indianapolis), Tyson Cox (Indianapolis), Carole Cunningham (Canada), Stephen Ku (San Francisco), Kristee Ono (San Francisco), and Tirumari Jothi (San Francisco).

West said the comedians are ones he has enjoyed working with in the past and ones who will put on a fun show.

While the show is free for anyone to watch on Facebook at “Dan West Comedy,” donations are accepted and will be used to pay the other comedians.

The comedian said he wanted to offer this show for free because he knows it’s been a hard year for a lot of people.

“I want everybody to get to see the show. COVID has been difficult for everybody in lots of different ways, and if you want to have a laugh … if you don’t have the money for it, you shouldn’t not be able to enjoy yourself,” he said.

The show takes place Wednesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. at facebook.com/danwestcomedy. The show is estimated to last just over 90 minutes.