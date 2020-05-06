Lifeguard tryouts for Kokomo Beach rescheduled

Kokomo Beach lifeguard tryouts have been relocated and rescheduled for later this spring.
The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host open tryouts for lifeguarding positions for the 2020 summer season at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center on Saturday, May 30, and on Monday, June 1, beginning at noon each day.
Those trying out only need to attend one date and do not need to sign up in advance. Those trying out will need to bring a swimsuit and towel, as there will be a water test as well as a written test. All lifeguards hired to work at Kokomo Beach must be at least 16 years of age by opening day, June 14. All lifeguards are required to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR-PR/AED training.
At each tryout session, guards immediately will complete a regular application and all orientation paperwork. Applicants will need to bring a driver’s license or another type of photo ID, social security card or birth certificate, proof of current lifeguard certifications, and bank information for direct depositing.
For more information on becoming a lifeguard for Kokomo Beach, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 456-7275 or Human Resources for the City of Kokomo at 456-7470.