Life with Laura Thought for the Day:

In an attempt to prove to our sons it’s possible to get rid of things that no one wants, two drawers of calendars have been put in the recycling tote for the men who pick up trash `next week.

After taking notes on important happenings that had been recorded about our family through the years, it was interesting to note the clever bits of information that were printed on the calendars. It’s my hope you’ll enjoy them as much as I did. The remainder of this article comes from ancient calendars with afterthoughts.

“It’s better to give than to lend because the cost is about the same.” My parents taught that people should not loan money to friends because this often creates problems and destroys friendships. If people need money GIVE it to them with no strings attached.

“Happiness is good health and a bad memory.” In the process of tossing old records, I’d forgotten about all kinds of medicine I’d taken through the last half of my life. The most interesting were prescribed by a world famous dermatologist in Milwaukee. At that time I had a rare blistering skin problem supposedly caused by sun exposure. After open heart surgery in 2013, new and different medicine was added to the list.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Those who travel the high road of humility are not troubled with heavy traffic.” What an interesting thought! Today people are not as humble as they were years ago. Technology has consumed our lives. People aren’t as interested in others as they were a few years ago. Smart phones have taken the place of human friends. Our sons say we/re not smart enough to have one and I agree completely.

“It’s impossible to be productive all the time.” The older we become the more we realize how difficult it is to accomplish what we should or want to do. If you’d see our house now, you’d be shocked. Contents of four enormous drawers in an antique desk are in stacks every place imaginable. In time that desk is going to a new home. It’s so large getting it through the front door requires four men to guide and lift it slowly and carefully. We bought it from a friend who was moving in 1979. Since then, it has provided a home for a computer, printer, scanner, and stacks of paper.

“Don’t let anyone pull the rug out from under you.” We have certainly encountered this possibility during COVID-19 DAYS. Hopefully we are stronger thanks to many unexpected problems we’ve faced in recent months.“Always try to tie up loose ends” is something that isn’t being done at our house now. Loose ends were created when I dumped the desk drawers and emptied book shelves the same day.

In case you have an inferiority complex, here is good news, “The nice thing about being imperfect is the joy it brings to others.” Now you can accept and forget mistakes more easily.

Life with Laura Thought: Forget the problems we encounter each day. Instead take time to enjoy the beauty of the world.