Life with Laura: Let’s get our act together

Are you concerned about what’s taking place in America today? It appears the rich are becoming richer and the poor are losing ground rapidly. No one in power seems to care.

A recent article giving information about what people are earning caused me to question what’s currently happening in our country. People in the article are all smiling - even the early childhood teacher who is the lowest paid person of the 36 people featured. She is earning $26,350!

A 9-year-old boy near her picture is making $29.5 million as a YouTube toy reviewer - whatever that is.

How can a postal employee have a yearly salary of more than $67,000; the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, $417,608; a UPS driver, $106,000; a freelance graphic designer, $148,000; a singer an estimated $53 million; and a television entertainer, $12 million? Are professional athletes paid so well they aren’t mentioned? What should be important in America today?

It’s good I’m no longer teaching. I’d probably be in jail if I were. A fellow teacher kept saying I should retire before making the front page of the newspaper. He was happy that I did. I’m thankful, too.

There was a time when teachers were appreciated and respected. They controlled the students and learning took place. Unfortunately those days are becoming history. It appears politicians control education in Indiana now. Instead of taxes going only to the public schools, they are also being given to other Indiana schools.

Long before I retired in 1996, teachers received a 13th check. This year the Indiana House of Representatives voted to continue the tradition. The Senate, however, left that part out of the bill when it was finally passed. Retired teachers will not receive a check in 2021. No doubt headlines in 2022 will indicate that retirees will be receiving a cost of living allowance.

The problem with that is the 13th check has been $450 as long as I can remember and the cost of a living allowance will be a maximum of $12 monthly in 2022 - even if we’ve taught more than 30 years and have had extra schooling! For years teachers contributed money from their salaries for retirement. When governors needed money, some "borrowed" from the contributions teachers had made and "forgot" to repay it. Now their retirement payments come from taxes.

Because a grandfather, both parents, two brothers, and a sister-in-law were teachers, I knew how they lived. I didn’t anticipate becoming rich but expected to live comfortably and be able to help people in need. With the increase in our taxes, insurance, utilities, medicine, and groceries, I’m wondering if we’ll be able to save for a rainy day. We don’t visit our sons and their families living in other states, eat out, take vacations, or spend money for things we can do without.

The following, however, might bring a smile. For my entire life, I've hated my ugly hair. Often, when I now meet someone for the first time and am told my hair is beautiful, they’re amazed when they learn it’s because my husband is cutting my straight white hair to save money and avoid COVID-19!