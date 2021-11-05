Life with Laura: Happiness found along the way, not end of road

In the process of emptying an overflowing drawer of an enormous, antique desk, “Spirit Lifters” appeared. The 2.5 by 4 inch pages have yellowed with age, but they cover a year of thinking that you might find worth reading during these days we’re now experiencing.
The first page suggests, “Place me where you’ll see me. Turn me every day. You’ll get a stirring message, in a short but mighty way.”
On Jan. 1 came the suggestion that we remember to have “God bless the year - the rough, the smooth, the bright, the dear.” The following day definitely hit home. “This is the year you promised to do so much last year.” Not only do our last year’s projects need to be finished, but also each day this year should end with something that should have been accomplished.
Each day we need to be kinder, boost others, love folks we know, and grow more friendships. The mistakes we made yesterday should be lessons to improve today. If indeed it’s possible to get ulcers from mountain climbing over molehills, we need to stop worrying about the little things and appreciate the big ones that come our way.
There is no doubt my husband would approve the next suggestion of ”Blessed are they who are pleasant to live with.” He doesn’t let anything bother him. If the problem awakens me at 3 in the morning, I spend time attempting to find solutions. If I do, the next day is good. If I don’t, the problem is on my mind all day.
This old proverb is one for all of us. “You can’t keep trouble from coming, but you need not give it a chair on which to sit.” If you are busy, don’t forget, the suns rise and shadows fall. In time there will be some kind of solution that can be accepted.
If you meet one too tired to smile, leave one of yours. Nobody needs a smile as much as those who have none to give. Back in the days when it was possible to go shopping, I’d look for people who needed a smile. Sometimes they returned the smile. If they didn’t, I’d wish their lives would be better and they would smile again. My mother often smiled and convinced me that smiles could make you more attractive. As a result, a friend has said every time she sees me smile, she wonders what I have been up to. That has caused her to receive more smiles than other friends.
Are you aware the secret of life is to know who you are and where you are going? We should take today and make the most of it, because tomorrow is not promised. Did you know Bibles that are falling apart usually belong to people who are not? We all should remember not to grumble because we don’t have what we want. We need to be thankful we don’t get what we deserve. Every day, we are reminded of all the good things God does for us and how he prevents problems when they come our way.