Life with Laura: Enjoy every day and be thankful

No one ever told us what we might experience during our golden years. That’s because none of our friends or relatives have lived as long as we have. My dad often said he was “living on borrowed time.” That’s how my husband and I feel about our lives today. That’s why we are thankful at the end of each day for having the opportunity to enjoy another day. The following morning we are happy to see a new day.

To make our days happier in these uncertain times, a friend sent an email that has caused the sun to appear on a rainy day. With the way our world is going, we need days that are definitely happy, not dreary. After reading more than 30 suggestions on how to improve your life, it seemed a good idea to share a few with you and hopefully cause you to smile.

In case you are concerned about your smartphone or TV spying on you, stop! Instead, take time to remember your vacuum cleaner has been collecting dirt on you for years.

Too often we discover a message on our answering machine with the caller threatening to take money out of our bank account for a supposedly overdue bill. No mention is ever made of the name of the company. The message reminds us to call the bank where certain employees are still keeping an eye on our account. We’re thankful they are.

Recently I’ve begun talking more rapidly than thinking. That isn’t wise since it indicates not being with the program like I once was. Advice for this is to say you’ve forgotten the English word for the word you can’t recall at that moment. This may cause your friends to think you are bilingual instead of old and forgetful. This suggestion, however, does not work well with your children. They know more than friends!

Reading that you’re at a place in life where errands are starting to count as going out has definitely hit home. It’s now a big deal to drive two miles to see a doctor or pick up groceries ordered by a daughter-in-law who lives in another state.

Remember never to sing in the shower. Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping, and that leads to having to call paramedics to take you to the emergency room of the nearest hospital in an ambulance.

Just be thankful you can slip slacks on without losing your balance. Each day presents a new challenge that was not anticipated. That is when it’s necessary to help other people and forget what might be bothering you.

Getting old is one challenge after another. Are you remembering more about days that have passed than what you did with a piece of paper 10 minutes ago? Does it bother you that you aren’t interested in doing much of anything? This is the time to sit down and phone a friend who needs company. When you do something for someone else, it improves your outlook on life.