Life with Laura: Cost of living, yesterday and today

A friend just informed us if we needed something from a grocery store, we’d better get it while it is still available. She indicated some merchandise is no longer as plentiful as it has been these last few months.

On the road our world is currently traveling, it seems to be heading in a different direction than many people had anticipated. After taking time to consider the implications, it’s difficult to compare one time with another. It appears we have lived during the best and worst of times. It certainly isn’t easy to make comparisons these days.

Until I left home for college, I lived on a farm and always had enough to eat. Mother had chickens and Dad raised hogs for most of the meat we ate. He hated to milk cows but did just enough to provide the milk our family needed. He also had beef cattle but would become so attached to the calves that he refused to eat beef he had raised. That’s when he sold the cattle at the stockyards in Indianapolis.

Mother sold enough chickens and eggs so that there was always money to buy flour, sugar, and spices that came from a grocery store in a small town near our house. She seldom went to the store but bought most needed items from a man who drove what she called a “huckster wagon.”

In case you have never heard the word “huckster”, according to our Webster’s American Dictionary, one definition of a huckster was a peddler of small items. He came to our house from the store one day each week. If Mother didn’t have enough money to buy what was needed, she would catch a chicken, sell it to the driver, and use that money for needed groceries that couldn’t be produced on the farm.

That driver was a special person because he always gave me a “free” penny sucker. It was hard and lasted a long time after he was gone.

Apple, plum and peach trees, a large garden with a grape arbor, strawberry patch, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, peas and carrots were food needs that could be raised on the farm. We also baked pies, cakes and cookies. It would have been a disgrace to have purchased them in a store if they could be created in our kitchen. We didn’t buy paper towels. Instead we had one hand towel that hung near the kitchen sink. It was used by every member of the family for a week before it was replaced with a clean towel. No one ever mentioned germ contamination in those days.

Last year’s Sears catalog was a perfect substitute for toilet paper in the outhouse. There was a problem, however, when the bumblebees moved into our outside “bathroom.” Their stings soon caused their deaths.

Now I’m wondering what shortages are possible for us in the near future. Will it be paper products, meat, or other groceries? Will everything we buy in a grocery store be so expensive many people cannot afford them?