Library staff share favorite Halloween-themed books, films

Spooky season is upon us.

If Halloween isn’t a monthlong celebration, you might be approaching the day the wrong way. But that’s OK, because the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has offered up a trick-or-treat bucket full of books and films sure to share shivers and chills with library patrons from the morning of Oct. 1 until midnight hits Halloween night.

The great thing about the library’s selections is each and every item can be checked out from the library, and some selections are even available on online services provided by the library such as Hoopla, Libby/Overdrive or Freegal. All that is needed to access those services is a library card number and a pin number.

A couple of the most popular selections chosen among library staff were the book “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix and the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus,” said Melissa Wheelock, the library’s Readers’ Advisory Librarian.

What follows is a few selections handpicked by the library staff.

Children’s picture books

“The Addams Family” by Vic Mizzy

“Big Pumpkin” by Erica Silverman

“Clifford’s Halloween” by Norman Bridwell

“The Doll in the Hall” by Max Brallier

“Five Little Pumpkins” by James Dean

“I Need My Monster” by Amanda Knoll

“It’s Pumpkin Day, Mouse” by Laura Numeroff

“Monster Boogie” by Laurie Berkner

“Poultrygeist” by Eric Green

“The Pumpkin Patch Parable” by Liz Curtis Higgs

“Pumpkin Trouble” by Jan Thomas

“The Spooky Wheels on the Bus” by Elizabeth Mills

“The Story of the Jack O’Lantern” by Katherine Brown Tegen

“There’s a Monster in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher

“There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat” by Lucille Colandro

Books for Kids

“Coraline” by Neil Gaiman

“Doll Bones” by Holly Black

“Don’t Turn Out the Lights” by Jonathan Maberry

“Eerie Elementary” (series) by Jack Chabert

“The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane” by Julia Nobel (book, ebook)

“The Notebook of Doom” (series) by Troy Cummings

“Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden

“What is the Story of Frankenstein” by Sheila Kennan

Books for Teens

“Archimancy” by J.A. White

“The Diviners” by Libba Bray

“Ghost House” by Alexandra Adornetto

“Kingdom of the Wicked” by Kerri Maniscalco

“Season of the Witch” by Sarah Rees Brennan

“Shutter” by Courtney Alameda

“Unbreakable” by Kami Garcia

Books for adults

“Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” by Seth Grahame-Smith

“Death Overdue” by Allison Brook

“Dracula” by Bram Stoker

“The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix

“Final Girls” by Riley Sager

“Historian” by Elizabeth Kostova

“Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager

“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Garcia-Moreno

“Misery” by Stephen King

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” by Grady Hendrix

“The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones

“Pet Sematary” by Stephen King

“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix

“The Spook in the Stacks” by Eva Gates

“The Sun Down Motel” by Simone St. James

Graphic novels

“Plunge” by Joe Hill

“Something is Killing the Children” by James Tynion

Films for children and families

“Coraline” (2009)

“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

“Halloweentown” (2005)

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

Films for adults

“Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” (2012)

“Arsenic and Old Lace” (1944)

“Beetlejuice” (1988)

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992)

“The Boy” (2016)

“Dracula” (1931)

“Frankenstein” (1931)

“Goonies” (1985)

“Mama” (2013)

“Pet Sematary” (2019)

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (2019)

“The Wolfman” (2010)

Staff picks from Hoopla

Kids

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a lot about Halloween” (2016) (movie)

“Click, Clack, Boo!” By Doreen Cronin (movie/readalong)

KIDZ BOP Halloween (2018) (music)

“¿Quién Está Ahí, Pequeño Hoo?” by Brenda Ponnay (Spanish language ebook)

“Spookley the Square Pumpkin” (2004) (movie)

“Vegetables in Halloween Costumes” by Jared Chapman (ebook)

Teens

“Dead is the New Black” by Marlene Perez (ebook)

“Trick or Treat” by Richie Tankersley Cusick (ebook)

“The Vanishing Girl” by Josephine Ruby (audiobook)

Adults

“Bird Box” by Josh Malerman (ebook)

“Halloween” (1978) (movie)

“A Head Full of Ghosts” by Paul Tremblay (ebook)

