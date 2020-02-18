Library’s Memory Project gives glimpse into early African American life in Howard County

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has a bit of a hidden gem for those looking for a glimpse into the early lives of African Americans in Howard County.
In 1998, the library received an Indiana Heritage research grant and created an extensive online database of newspaper clippings from early Howard County newspapers relating to African American life, activities, and concerns dating from the Civil War to 1890.
Amy Russell, head of genealogy and local history at KHCPL, said the collection is “fascinating.”
“It’s history. It tells about what was happening with the black community in that timeframe, so it will have the terminology of the time, which would not be acceptable now. But this is the way life was. This is the way people were viewed in 1875 or whatever year is chosen,” she said. “It’s not the sort of thing we would find acceptable today to print, but at the time it was done, that was life then. So it does give people a look back at how things were then.”
The grant application for the project spelled out the importance of documenting early African American history. It stated that the African American community in Howard County began with a settlement around 1845 with David Rush who migrated from Rush County, Ind., and a number of families of both free-born blacks and former slaves.
The settlement numbered 105 in 1850 came to be known as the Bassett and Rush settlement. The settlement was primarily rural for several decades, but by 1990, it was about 50 percent urban.
“The thrust of the project … would be to document the activities of this population group in the initial years of the geographical transition through their mention in Howard County newspapers,” read the grant application.
Those mentions were plentiful, as the collection now shows. As early as the 1870s, there were notices about the activities of “colored” organizations in newspapers, and by 1880, one local paper had a regular column titled, “Our Colored People.”
One clipping from the Howard Tribune from May 10, 1866, discussed a man named Dr. Minor Nichols who came to town, completed odd jobs, and later took out a license to be a practicing physician, becoming the first black doctor in the city. The clipping read:
“This gentleman has been in this city for about one year. He has followed the business of driving an express wagon, digging, in short, doing whatever needed to be done that there ‘was money in.’ He was formerly a slave on a plantation … On Monday, of this week, he applied to the Revenue officers of this city, paid his money and took out a license as a Practicing Physician. If he succeeds with Hydragyrum cum creta as well as with a spade or whitewash brush, he will do well. For the purpose of avoiding negro and democratic equality, M. Nichols M.D. should advertise the medicines he uses that none of the same may be given to white folks.”
Another clipping from November 1873 detailed the work of a local barber, J.A. Braboy, who charged 10 cents per shave, which, according to the clipping, was a steal. Shaves typically were 15 cents. Braboy also was the manufacturer of Braboy’s Hair Restorative.
“It is the best preparation within our knowledge to prevent the hair from falling off or turning gray,” one clipping read about his hair products.
Other entries documented “a conspiracy to remove policeman Bond (colored) off the Kokomo force” in 1889.
Bond, who collected $15 a month in wages, made several arrests in the city, including arresting a man named George Stafford for drunkenness who was fined $11 and “a boozy glassblower.”
One entry applauded his police work, saying, “Policemen Harley and Bond are holding the north end of the city down to normal condition, and very little of the lawless or disorderly character is transpiring in that section of the city. Tramps coming in on the night trains give them the most trouble.”
On Feb. 25, 1890, the attempts to get Bond off the police force continued. In a city council meeting, a committee for the police recommended Bond be retained on the force, despite opposition from another in attendance who called Bond “inefficient and incompetent.” The recommendation, however, didn’t stick. An article from two days later was titled “Colored Policeman Bond Bounced from the Force by a Two-Thirds Majority,” and those in his favor cited racism as a reason for his removal.
The database, in its entirety, can be accessed online at collections.howardcountymemory.net/digital/collection/africanlife.