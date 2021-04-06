Library’s Digital Den gives community access to the latest technology

The library is putting some of the latest technology at the community’s fingertips with the opening of the Digital Den, a community makerspace.

In the Digital Den, people can drop in and bring their projects to life using 3D printers, videography equipment, podcasting gear, a recording studio, and more. The aim is to give the community a creative outlet and access to technology that can bring their ideas to life.

“I guarantee you there are a ton of people here in Howard County that are like, ‘You know what? I really want to create this really goofy podcast with a buddy of mine, but I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where to start,’” said Ben Rutz, digital media coordinator at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. “A trap that people get into creatively all the time is they will go out and buy something ridiculously expensive, and then they’ll go, ‘Oh, I’m actually not as interested in this as I thought it was.’ So you can come here and use our stuff and figure out what you’re interested in.”

Those visiting the Digital Den aren’t on their own, either. Rutz will be available to assist participants and teach them how to use the technology.

The den got its start after the library received a grant from Aptiv to launch Digital Divers, an afterschool program designed to help improve students’ science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills. As more technology was added, Rutz said the decision was made to open a Digital Den in which teens and adults could use the technology as well.

“I think a lot of people just have this creative energy, and they just don’t really know how to get it out,” said Rutz. “I think it’s important for people to know what kinds of tools they have access to because, who knows? Somebody might have the next latest and greatest idea to be able to revolutionize anything, and they just don’t know what to do with it.”

In the den, a computer is loaded is Adobe Creative Suite, which Rutz said is an expensive program that could come in handy for those wanting to do a few projects here and there rather than purchasing the software on their own.

There’s also a green screen and a DSLR Nikon camera participants can use to take photographs or videos and transfer them to Photoshop or another program in which they can edit their work.

“We encourage everybody to do it themselves, but I always will be here to guide them through the process. The goal is to teach everybody a little bit more about how to do things creatively and digitally,” Rutz said.

The den also features three 3D printers. Last week, all of the printers were hard at work creating plastic items that will be used in the library’s upcoming take-and-make kits. The printers are available for use, and participants can have their own projects printed. There is a charge of $1 per printing hour with a maximum of five hours to help cover the cost of the material.

In the recording studio, participants can get creative, whether that’s recording podcasts, music, or videos.

“If somebody has a Zoom presentation or if they want to be able to record something, they can certainly utilize this space,” said Rutz.

There’s also a Cricut Maker Machine that can be used, and the machines also can be rented through the library to take home for larger projects. And, for those wishing to convert VHS tapes to DVDs, the Digital Den has a converter as well.

Rutz said there’s plenty more to come, too. One item set to be available soon is a drone. While participants won’t be able to use the drone themselves, they essentially can rent for free a library employee who has been certified to fly the drone to have them shoot footage they’re looking to get.

The Digital Den also offers one-on-one technology support. If someone has a question about their mobile device or laptop, for example, they can visit the Digital Den to get tech support.

The Digital Den is open now. Hours are 9 to 12 p.m. on Mondays, 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. A grand opening will be held on April 15 from 9 to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will be able to check out the technology and receive 3D-printed promotional items. A ribbon-cutting with the Chamber of Commerce will be held at 2 p.m. that day.

The Digital Divers program will continue for ages 8 to 15. The program kicked off April 5 and will take place Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Digital Den or Digital Divers, email Rutz at brutz@khcpl.org or call the library at 457-3242. The library is located at 220 N. Union St.