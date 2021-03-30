Library offers Virtual Dementia Tours

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is offering the community a way to better understand what it’s like to live with dementia in the hopes that they then can better care for and understand those who have the disease.

Starting April 14, the library will offer Virtual Dementia Tours, evidence-based simulations in which trained facilitators guide participants as they try to complete everyday tasks and exercises while outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses. The tour aims to give participants the chance to experience the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face.

“Once you better understand the changes in their brains and how it affects their behavior and their daily living, then you can adjust yourself to make the situation better because there is no adjusting someone with dementia,” said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing at KHCPL.

The library received a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County in October 2019 to make the project happen, and it came as part of the library’s More than a Memory initiative, which aims to make Howard County “dementia-friendly.”

Fipps cared for her mother who has dementia for seven years, and she said until someone experiences it firsthand, they may not understand how “unfriendly” a community can be toward those with the disease. And it’s not intentional, she said; there’s simply a lack of understanding.

For instance, people living with dementia often have trouble hearing. And it’s not because they have hearing issues, unless they already had a hearing issue unrelated to dementia, but that the brain has trouble distinguishing between sounds.

“People living with dementia can’t focus on certain sounds. All of the noises are the same volume, and therefore they don’t know what to focus on. They don’t know how to do that anymore, and it’s not because something is wrong with their ears, but it’s because their brain no longer understands the message,” she said. “So you can imagine what happens when you’re in a restaurant with a person with dementia with all of the noises of the other diners talking and laughing, and then you have the wait staff coming by, asking you what you want to eat. Then you might have a TV on or music playing, and there might be a police car that drives by with their sirens on. Or it might be storming outside. So now what are you going to do when you have dementia, and you’re asked what you want to drink?”

Fipps said there are some ways to alleviate the distractions, such as asking to be seated in a quieter area or touching the person’s hand to signal that they’re being asked a question. Fipps said oftentimes people speak louder to those with dementia, and that doesn’t help the situation. In fact, it can worsen it as the person may think they’re being yelled at or that they did something wrong.

The vision of a person living with dementia also is affected, and it’s not because anything is wrong with their eyes, unless they had vision issues before dementia. Instead, like with their hearing, Fipps said the person’s brain has trouble understanding the message the eyes are sending, which changes how that person understands the world around them.

The person’s field of vision is narrowed, Fipps said. Her mother sometimes would stop eating when she had food left, and it was because the food was out of her field of vision. Sometimes it was a matter of simply moving the plate so that her mother could see she had food left.

During the later stages of dementia, vision is affected even more, Fipps said, to where the person only can see out of their dominant eye, images become magnified, and they begin seeing everything upside down.

During the Virtual Dementia Tours, participants will get a feel for how a person living with dementia’s senses and responses are dramatically affected.

The tour

Lori Hugley, head of the KHCPL branches, took the Virtual Dementia Tour when the library was conducting practice rounds, and she called it one of the most unsettling experiences she’s ever had. The tour is approximately eight minutes, and Hugley quit halfway through.

“It really opens your eyes and makes you realize how frightened and how out of sorts the person with dementia would be. You couldn’t hear what was going on. You couldn’t really see well what was going on, so it was just a very uncomfortable situation. You were trying to do things, small tasks like everyday tasks that you couldn’t do because you were hindered with your dementia, and it was frustrating enough that I just quit,” Hugley said.

The tour for Hugley hit a personal note. Her son experienced a traumatic brain injury three years ago, and she said the tour put her in his shoes and gave her a better understanding of what it must have been like for him.

“He still hasn’t completely healed from that, so his short-term memory and all those things were affected, so I think me doing these things, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my, Lord. This is how he felt when I’m saying, 'Go do this. Why are you asking me again? I just told you that.’ And I was just thinking, ‘Wow.’ I just had to walk away,” Hugley said. “It was really eye-opening and unsettling for me to see this is how someone lives. This is how someone’s every second of their day is, and I can’t do it for 10 minutes.”

Despite not finishing the tour, Hugley gained a better understanding of how someone with dementia or even a traumatic brain injury feels. She saw the value in it and was glad the tours were being offered to the community.

“It’s sad that we have to. It’s sad that there are people experiencing these things, but maybe it will open people’s eyes to maybe be a little bit more patient with that person, a little bit more sympathetic, a little bit more helpful,” she said.

KHCPL will offer the Virtual Dementia Tours from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at KHCPL South. Registration is required. There is a limited number of spots available each time the tour is offered, and Fipps is hoping to have people from a variety of professions take the tour, as she sees the benefit it can have for those who assist people living with dementia in their everyday jobs, from servers and hairdressers to nurses and dentists.

Even after being a caregiver for seven years and having a solid understanding of how those with dementia are affected and behave, Fipps said taking the tour was “life-changing” even for her. The tours will be an asset to the community as the population continues to age, she said.

“Once you know better, you can do better,” Fipps said.

To register, visit KHCPL.org, click on “Events,” and then scroll down and click on the program listing to fill out the registration form. Participants will be contacted with their tour times and will be asked to arrive 15 minutes before the tour begins. Masks are required.