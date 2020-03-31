Letter from Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke

None of us expected we might have to end the school year online.

As our community shares the experience of social distancing in an effort to reduce the impact of the coronavirus, my heart especially goes out to our high school seniors who have looked forward for years to milestones that are currently in jeopardy like prom, graduation, a final high school sports season, and other cherished traditions.

As I think about those students, I recall the wisdom from my favorite poet, Maya Angelou, who said in her book A Letter to My Daughter, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

It’s empowering to be able to plan for what comes next, even when other choices are out of your hands. If you’ve already decided to go to IU Kokomo next school year, one thing you can do while practicing social distance is to sign up for new student orientation. These sessions give you the opportunity to meet with your advisor and plan your schedule, register for classes, receive your student ID, tour campus, get answers to any questions you might have, and meet other new students. Setting up this appointment gives you something positive to look forward to when this current situation is behind us. You can learn more, and register, at iuk.edu/orientation.

Haven’t decided on a college yet? Use this time to do some research, and make your choice. It may not seem like it now, but August will be here before you know it, bringing a new beginning to be excited about right now.

Worried about how you can pay for college in light of the economic disruption? You might want to include IU Kokomo as one of your colleges of choice. We have a low tuition rate, approximately $7,700 a year, significantly less expensive than many colleges. We also provide numerous scholarship opportunities.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Indiana University Kokomo, which I serve as chancellor, is here to help you navigate this decision. Normally, I would suggest scheduling a campus tour, or attending one of our Visit in Person (VIP) Days, but of course, with the current restrictions on public gatherings, that isn’t possible. However, our dedicated staff in the Office of Admissions continues to be available to you online. They’re meeting with potential students and their parents online, to answer any questions you might have, take you on a virtual tour, and share information about how you can earn a prestigious IU degree on our campus.

Our admissions team will tell you about our outstanding faculty who have risen to the challenge of educating our students online for the rest of this semester, allowing them to continue earning their prestigious IU degrees. This is just one example of the community of care you will find here, both inside and outside the classroom.

I invite you to find out for yourself, by scheduling a virtual appointment with an admissions counselor, at iuk.edu/admissions.

We’re here for you, and we look forward to meeting you.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke, Ph.D.

Indiana University Kokomo