‘Let’s dance’

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues, Kokomo.

Dancing with the Stars will return as a fundraiser for the Literacy Coalition after a COVID-19 delay postponed the 2020 outing.

On Aug. 28, Transamerica will present the 10th installment of the event at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St. Tickets are $75 for premium seats next to the dance floor and $50 for general admission seats. Tickets are available for sale at the Literacy Coalition office, 901 S. Courtland Ave., or via phone at 765-450-8532. Tickets purchased for the 2020 event are being replaced for free.

As a result of last year’s cancellation, fundraising is crucial for the Literacy Coalition, said Bob Stephenson, the organization’s executive director.

“This has always been our largest fundraising event,” he said. “With the combination of last year being kind of wiped out fundraising wise by COVID, this is extremely important. We need to do well to maintain the sustainability of the agency and all the things that we do.”

Along with problems presented by the pandemic, 2021 marks the first time in 30 years the Literacy Coalition has not receive funding from the United Way. Stephenson said it would help if people who assisted the program through the United Way could make donations directly to the Literacy Coalition.

This year’s competing couples include Jeanette and Kent Land, Ashley Shanks and Keith Hill, Erin Kauffman and Matthew Behnke, Crista and Chad Tharp, and Connie and Todd Trobaugh. The couples will complete one dance and their chosen styles include swing, tango, the twist, the mambo and bolero.

“It’s quite a performance for amateurs,” said Stephenson. “These are people who aren’t trained dancers who go out there and put it all out in front of 250-260 people and help us raise money.”

The competition winners will be decided based on which duo raises the most money. Attendees will be able to buy poker chips to deposit into the competitors’ designated ballot boxes.

“The competition is basically their ability to entice fans to vote for them with dollars to raise money for us,” said Stephenson.

Along with the competition, the Kokomo High School Dance Team will perform, and a masked local celebrity will be on hand as a mystery performer. An opportunity to unmask the mystery guest will be auctioned off during the evening.

A dinner will be catered by Pastariffic and the event will have a cash bar.

“It’s a dress-up event,” Stephenson said. “It’s a nice night out for a lot of people.”

The Literacy Coalition provides free services such as teaching adults to read, speaking English and preparation for driving, high school equivalency and employment tests in Howard and surrounding counties. The nonprofit also gives away books to school children in the Head Start program each month.

For the first time since 1991 the Literacy Coalition is operating without the support of the United Way, so events like Dancing with the Stars are vital for the agency’s survival.