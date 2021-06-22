Leaving a legacy: Outgoing Kokomo superintendent Jeff Hauswald makes lasting impact after 11 years

Long before Kokomo High School’s mantra was “legacy matters,” the corporation’s superintendent was busy building what would become his own legacy.

From securing millions in grants to provide more equitable learning opportunities to launching an international program that has brought hundreds of students from around the world to the City of Firsts, Jeff Hauswald, who’s wrapping up his 11-year superintendent seat with Kokomo School Corp. this month, has turned the corporation into one filled with diversity and opportunity.

Before officially leaving his position as superintendent, Hauswald reflected on the challenges that came over the last 11 years, from inheriting fiscal hardships in 2010 to juggling new challenges amid a pandemic in 2021, and all the changes that occurred as he continually worked to overhaul the school system.

The road to Kokomo

In 2008 and 2009, a major recession led to Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels cutting $300 million from the state’s education budget to help control the $1.8 billion deficit. This left schools with fiscal shortfalls and discussions about becoming more efficient and reducing staffing.

At that time, Hauswald was an assistant superintendent of South Harrison Community School Corp. in Corydon, Ind., and conversations about reducing administrative staff were happening in his district. Every year his superintendent, Dr. Neyland Clark, had encouraged him to apply for a superintendent seat, and he’d shrugged it off until the recession began causing schools financial difficulties.

So in 2009, with one year left of his contract, he began working with an Indiana University placement officer to find a possible superintendent position, and she pointed him to Kokomo.

On July 1, 2010, Hauswald, then 36 years old, began a three-year contract as superintendent for Kokomo School Corp. and started his duties working out of an administrative office that’s no longer standing. The office was located in front of Maple Crest middle and elementary schools. In addition to the admin building moving, that year, Maple Crest Elementary School was closed — a precursor to all the change that was coming.

Early challenges

Hauswald inherited some difficulties from the start. In 2010, the corporation had an annual operating deficit of anywhere from $250,000 to $750,000 a year. While the corporation had some cash reserves, they were much smaller than recommended.

That meant the hardest part of Hauswald’s 11-year career with Kokomo came in 2010. The initial solution to the fiscal issue was a reduction in force. For the 2010-11 school year, Hauswald had to lay off 32 teachers. He sat down with each of those teachers personally and told them that, based upon revenue and in order to get staff sizes more in line with the number of students, a reduction of force was necessary, and it was based on seniority.

“Looking back, I think that was the hardest thing I did the whole time I was here, to have to sit down … across the table at an elementary school or a middle school or a high school teacher and tell them that there was a good likelihood they were going to be laid off,” he said. “It took three days of meetings, and it was probably the lowest point in my time here, really, really challenging.”

While over the next three years he was able to offer each of those teachers a job back, having to do a reduction in force shaped how he led going forward, and that was making sure the corporation always was fiscally responsible.

“I told the board that I inherited a situation in which it required us to do a reduction in force. I said, however, my challenge and what I should be held accountable for is to do everything we can to avoid another situation like that,” Hauswald said. “That doesn’t mean there can’t be unforeseen circumstances that would require it but to always lead in a way that significantly reduced the likelihood that we’d have to do that again, and we haven’t.”

The second obstacle that quickly came to his attention was that the corporation didn’t have high-quality, up-to-date, inclusionary special education practices. The goal with students in special education populations, he said, is to place them in the least restrictive environment in which they can interact with their peers and have a full opportunity of educational classes and activities.

Kokomo, in his opinion, didn’t have that. The special education program needed a major overhaul.

“It was urgent that we reviewed every individual student with an individual education plan (IEP),” he said. “We reviewed that, analyzed it, and wanted to make sure we did a better job of placing students in their least restrictive environment to improve their experience.”

That resulted in Kokomo pulling out of a special education cooperative and creating its own special education department within the district, leading to many more students being included in general education classrooms and the creation of additional programming. For instance, an entire autism program was created that has been “very, very popular and very beneficial to students.”

His third big move early on was to diversity programming.

“We very much had one-size-fits-all programming, and we realized that not all of our students learn in the same way,” he said.

In 2011, he began implementing magnet schools. An international baccalaureate program for K-8 education was launched for the 2011-12 school year, and the integrated arts magnet started for the 2012-13 school year for grades K-5, with one grade level being implemented each year following. As a result of that magnet, in 2019, the high school had its first full orchestra since the 1940s.

Hauswald also worked to ensure students had the opportunity to attend any magnet school they wanted to and began offering transportation to those magnet programs, which included high-ability KEY programming, the integrated arts program, and the international baccalaureate program.

“We realized that we needed to provide our students more choices, more approaches to learning within Kokomo schools," he said.

Always moving forward

With the corporation on the right trajectory, Hauswald continued to move the corporation forward. Through the next decade, he worked to continue to improve approaches to teaching through professional development and continued to improve the curriculum and what was taught.

He also expanded the programs beyond just magnets. Over the next five years, he began focusing on the neighborhood schools. Now the corporation has its first certified STEM elementary school at Boulevard, a certified STEM middle school at Maple Crest, and the first certified STEM high school in the state at Kokomo High School, which just was approved by the Indiana State Board of Education in May.

Around 2015, Hauswald began putting a serious focus on career education, and that’s when the corporation began allowing eighth-grade students at Bon Air and Maple Crest to attend the Kokomo Area Career Center. Hauswald also expanded the career programming, doubling the options to include such programs as welding, HVAC, sports marketing, veterinarian science, and more.

In 2012, a boys’ dormitory opened as part of the international program, followed by a girls’ dorm the next year. Since, anywhere from 75 to 100 students a year have attended Kokomo High School on F1 visas. The corporation now also is F1 visa authorized, allowing the corporation to issue visas to international students who wish to study there.

“These students come from so many different cultures. They come from so many different countries and geopolitical regions. They provide so much additional diversity in our schools,” Hauswald said.

In 2018, the “Transformation Zone” was launched for Bon Air elementary and middle schools and Pettit Park Elementary School with the goal of improving student outcomes. Students attend school for nine to 12 additional school days, attend school for 30 minutes longer daily, and have more project-based learning.

Further, under Hauswald, advanced placement (AP) classes more than doubled from about 11 to 25, and 25 diploma program IB classes were implemented. And KHS offers 50 AP international baccalaureate classes, which, to Hauswald’s knowledge, was the largest number for any Indiana high school.

“That’s something to be really proud of. We see more and more of our students benefiting from these programs. I know just last week, they announced that this year’s graduating seniors earned $10.2 million in scholarships, which is the largest amount ever earned by a graduating class,” he said.

And, opportunities have been added for students who need an alternative pathway to graduation. In 2012, the Twilight Program launched and now graduates around 50 to 75 students a year. On the other end of the spectrum, pre-K education was overhauled. Now, Head Start is offered at six elementary schools for 3- and 4-year-olds.

Then of course there have been numerous updates to the different schools and athletic facilities to bring them into the 21st century. Two schools now are home to solar fields, with another solar field set to be installed at Bon Air. Between the three schools, Hauswald said it will save the corporation $200,000 annually in energy consumption.

“We’ve worked to enhance and improve the facilities to create modernized facilities that all our students would be proud of, and so I believe that we’ve invested in our facilities over that last decade. Our students can be proud of the places where they learn and the places where they compete,” he said.

On their level

A new project always was ongoing under Hauswald, and he credited the students themselves for the birth of many of those projects.

Hauswald was known for getting to know the students. On the last day of every school year, he visited each classroom, and once a month, he ate lunch with Kokomo High School students. It was during those lunches when many light bulbs would go off in his head.

He’d ask the students to tell him their stories, what their favorite and least favorite parts of school were, what concerns they had, and what they wished their school offered.

“I just listened, and when I look back, I think those lunches with students always have been a highlight because these students are wise beyond their years. They have insights. They understand. They know what we do well. They know what we can do better. And if we just listen to these students, they’ll guide us in the direction we need to go in the future,” he said. “I’ve taken that to heart, and I know a lot of our facility improvements, I know a lot of our programming improvements, I know our professional development, I know how we mentor students and how we relate to students have come from our students’ advice.”

Now, as Hauswald heads out and Dr. Mike Sargent prepares to take over on July 1, Hauswald said he believes the corporation is in good shape, good hands, and a good community for further success.

This month, Hauswald conducted a fiscal review with the board, and he was proud that the corporation had a “significant” surplus, putting Sargent in a position where he immediately can focus on tasks that don’t include laying off teachers.

But the work is never done, and the issues schools face continually change. In 2021, some of the current issues include working to address learning loss due to the pandemic and providing training and curriculum development to reduce racial biases following the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think I’m leaving the district in a good place, but more importantly, I’m leaving the district in good hands. We have an amazing school board. (Incoming Superintendent) Dr. (Mike) Sargent is an amazing leader, and we have a tremendous group of administrators, teachers, and staff members. The district is going to succeed because of me or in spite of me. Either way, it’s going to continue to go forward,” said Hauswald.