Learning while in limbo: Tanzanian student learns virtually at KHS after COVID puts a pause on VISA renewals

An international student’s plans to attend Kokomo High School this year were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to a virtual school option, the student is able to “attend” KHS from more than 8,000 miles away while he awaits an appointment to get his visa renewed.

The Tanzania-native, Brian Ngatunga, was finishing his junior year as an international student at Asheville High School in Asheville, N.C., when the pandemic hit. Ngatunga intended to remain in the U.S. and move to Kokomo ahead of the fall semester to attend KHS. However, his visa expired over the summer, and the embassy had paused its visa services due to the pandemic, leaving Ngatunga one option: to return home.

“The good option suggested was coming back home and just waiting, even if it takes a long time,” said Ngatunga.

However, all wasn’t lost. Kokomo School Corporation launched a new virtual school option this semester that offered a full-time, synchronous program for K-12 students. Approximately 70 Kokomo Schools teachers across nine buildings now have hybrid classrooms where educators teach students both in-person and virtually.

This option was presented to Ngatunga, and he was concerned at first. Internet back in his home city of Mwanza was spotty, data would get expensive, and power outages could leave him without access to classes for possibly days at a time.

“I was very worried. Like, how will it be with the internet? Sometimes we have challenges like power outbreaks, bad internet,” he said.

That challenge, too, was overcome. Ngatunga’s uncle was working from home in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, the city where the U.S. Embassy is located, and his internet was secure enough to support Ngatunga attending KHS virtually. So, the senior moved in with his uncle for the time being while he attends Kokomo High School from afar.

Now, about a month into the school year, Ngatunga said he feels like he’s part of the Kokomo community.

“I feel like a regular student but an international regular student, so it’s just really great how everything is set up,” Ngatunga said. “It’s all going well. I feel like I’m in Kokomo, but the computer is just like blocking me.”

Tanzania is seven hours ahead of Kokomo, so Ngatunga logs in to attend classes from 4:10 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. He is enrolled in AP physics 2, AP literature and composition, Spanish 1, IB economics, and AP calculus AB.

The virtual classrooms are equipped with advanced camera systems, which were funded through federal grant dollars, that follow the teachers as they move around the classrooms. When a teacher presents material, the camera has the ability to zoom in and focus on it.

The teachers also are able to see the virtual students. Fifty-five inch TV screens are mounted in the back of the classrooms where the students appear who are joining the live-streamed classes. Microphones allow the virtual students to ask questions, interact with classmates and teachers, and be a part of the discussion.

The microphones are so advanced that they can pick up even whispers in the classroom. In one class, Ngatunga introduced himself and said he was from Tanzania. A student in the classroom whispered to another student, “Where’s Tanzania?” Ngatunga heard him and answered.

Ngatunga said he’s been impressed with the technology and also his classmates.

“I really like to interact with my fellow students. In all my classes, I ask the teacher to introduce myself, like, ‘I’m Brian. I’m from somewhere,’ and students just started asking me, ‘What’s your Instagram? We want to communicate with you.’ I just felt so special in a way, like people are welcoming me in a very positive way,” he said.

From attending AP classes in North Carolina, Ngatunga knew how time-intensive his AP classes would be at KHS, but he wasn’t sure whether they would be even more challenging being virtual. However, that’s no longer a concern, even in AP physics 2, which consists of a lot of hands-on labs.

“Labs or experiments are really meant for someone doing them. I couldn’t really teleport and come, but I have to observe,” he said.

Tom Ferguson, Ngatunga’s AP physics teacher, makes it work. The virtual student is paired with students for labs, and Ngatunga “attends” the labs through a computer screen where he’s able to watch his partner conduct the experiment while logging data and assisting from Africa.

This setup, Ngatunga said, helps him understand the concepts well.

“It’s very good to go there and touch things and do them on your own and see maybe what you did wrong or what you did right, but it’s been great. I’m understanding the concepts first,” he said. “[My lab partners] have been very kind, and they ask me all the time, ‘Do you see?’ Maybe they’re doing something, and then I’m opening up a Google spreadsheet and recording the data.”

Despite learning and making friends from afar, Ngatunga is eager to physically be in the classroom. He has an appointment at the embassy on Nov. 9 to get his visa renewed. He’s hoping all goes well, and he will be able to be in Kokomo later this year. He will be living in the International Residence Hall in downtown Kokomo.

“(I’m looking forward to) being present in the class. I’m being present in the class virtually, but having the teacher next to you, that’s really great. So I’m really looking forward to being present and to be active and to be social and engaged with my fellow students,” he said. “I really am the type of person that really loves people.”

Ngatunga isn’t the only student attending KHS from around the world. Currently, KHS has international students attending virtually from countries including Albania, China, Tanzania, South Sudan, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea, along with approximately 25 percent of Kokomo Schools students.

Michael Susong, KHS assistant principal and the KHS virtual program coordinator, said the virtual program has been an asset in allowing international students to still be a part of Kokomo classrooms.

“Our international students definitely offer a unique perspective for everybody, and I think this will probably continue,” Susong said. “It’s great for some kids who maybe cannot be here. I think this will be a unique experience for them to get to learn in an American classroom and to connect with the peers there, and our teachers do a fantastic job.”