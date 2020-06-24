Learning technology is no longer a priority for me

After reading an email entitled “A Recipe Card Granny in a CD Rom World,” there is little doubt that the author was referring to anyone over the age of 80 — maybe even 70.
These are the people who were once completely organized — really organized. They had everything under control. Favorite recipes were written on three-by-five cards. They were neatly categorized and alphabetized in a pretty box in a kitchen cabinet. I still have my mother’s box that was oak but is no longer used because most of the recipes required lard, too much sugar, or some other ingredient that is reportedly no longer good for people who are trying to consume a healthy diet.
Life changed when I bought a desktop computer in 1996. It doesn’t like me, and I am certainly not happy with it these days. At first there were times when it could have been thrown through the window with the window closed. After we became better acquainted, it was a joy to have a computer until the last few years.
All went relatively well until nearly three years ago when some “expert” in Canada said the current computer needed to be upgraded. Instead of delaying the decision and asking our son if that was a good idea, I decided to follow her advice. What a bad decision that was! Life hasn’t been the same. I didn’t want to bother a son who already had more on his plate that he needed. This “expert” caused him to spend time solving problems that he never would have had if the computer had been left in his hands. If it weren’t for his being able to tie into the computer and fix problems, I wouldn’t be writing these articles today. He is far faster than the “experts” when it comes to getting the computer to operate properly.
Now he says he has put everything on a “cloud,” whatever or wherever that is. That’s good because much of the material I might want to refer to is no longer to be found where I put it. Too often these days I call him with a problem, and he assures me it isn’t the fault of the computer. It has been impossible to convince him that it is the computer! Several friends are in the same boat. They, too, are blaming the computer or the company that provides the service.
Recently, a friend wanted to give us her new smart phone. She is so frustrated with it and wishes she still had her old one. At least the computer taught me I’m definitely not intelligent enough for a smart phone. Immediately her gift was refused. Our son had warned that a smart phone was not technology needed in our home long before I was offered that gift. My husband doesn’t enjoy talking on our land phone, so he’d be very unhappy with a newer one. At this point I have little interest in any technology. Learning the meaning of a cookie, browser, thumb drive, data, app, or anything related to technology is no longer a priority!