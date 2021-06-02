Leadership Kokomo Class of 2021 celebrates completion

KOKOMO, Ind. — Fourteen community leaders in business, industry, health care, non-profit service, and education were honored recently as Leadership Kokomo celebrated the completion of its 39th edition of the leadership development program. The graduates were honored at a celebration in Hingst Hall, the new community room on the Ivy Tech Kokomo campus, and on Zoom, joined by their sponsors, LK alumni, and other community leaders.

Members of Leadership Kokomo’s Class of 2021, and their sponsors, include:

DJ Butcher, Fortune Companies, Inc.

Fortune Companies, Inc. Shanelle Cahill, The Wyman Group

The Wyman Group Cassi Carson, Community Howard Regional Health

Community Howard Regional Health Melissa Faurote, The Wyman Group

The Wyman Group Erica Hawkins, The Wyman Group

The Wyman Group Liz Kerns, Sara Minkara, LLC

Sara Minkara, LLC Kevin Kolodziej, AndyMark

AndyMark Matt Matteson, Community Howard Behavioral Health

Community Howard Behavioral Health Lainey Schroer, Community First Bank of Indiana

Community First Bank of Indiana Dennine Smith, Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc.

Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc. Kyle Smith, Edward Jones

Edward Jones Kevin Soderman, Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Kokomo Jacob Wall, Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America

Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America Kaitlynne Watanabe, Kokomo Howard County Public Library

Leadership Kokomo is a cooperative effort of Ivy Tech Community College, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, and the City of Kokomo. In a year-long program, it aims to bring together a diverse group of existing and emerging community leaders to empower them to become resourceful stewards of the community.

Speaking at the event, Ethan Heicher, vice chancellor for academic affairs for Ivy Tech Kokomo, congratulated the class members on their accomplishments while overcoming all the challenges associated with the COVID pandemic.

“This year’s class is also the first to complete the new Leadership Kokomo curriculum, a curriculum that added a more robust focus on leadership development to the program’s valuable focus on community engagement,” Heicher said.

Heicher also recognized two Leadership Kokomo alumni who now lead the organizations that present the program in partnership with Ivy Tech – Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Alliance, and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, who gave remarks.

Stephen Waddel, executive director of Career Coaching and Employer Connections (CCEC) at Ivy Tech Kokomo, recognized the team that organized and managed Leadership Kokomo in 2020-2021. Jake Adams, a member of the CCEC team, led early development of the program before taking the position of executive director of the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation in December. Adams and Ivy Tech CCEC administrative assistant Susan Turrill worked with Liz Kerns, who at that time was the manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, to develop and present the new curriculum.

Kerns, a member of the Leadership Kokomo Class of 2021, said the additional focus on core leadership training replaced LK’s traditional group service projects with an opportunity for each participant to take a leadership role in a different local community organization. At the graduation program, graduates presented reports on what they learned about their organization’s strengths and weaknesses and the recommendations they made for how the group can address their challenges and work with other community resources to move forward.

State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, a Leadership Kokomo alumnus, was guest speaker at the event.

Waddel announced applications are being accepted until Aug. 3 for the next cohort of Leadership Kokomo, which will begin in August. For more information on the Leadership Kokomo Class of 2022, go to www.LeadershipKokomo.com . The application is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2VJWRN.

