Law enforcement, community seek to bridge divide

To bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Kokomo Police Department are paying visits to local housing complexes.

Last month, members of the sheriff’s department and KPD took to Apperson Way Apartments to pray, walk through, and talk to residents. Sheriff Jerry Asher, alongside KPD officers and church leaders, walked through the complex to build relationships with members of the community.

The goal, according to Sheriff’s Chaplain Mike Carson, is for interactions with law enforcement to be “preemptive” instead of “reactive” and for officers to interact in times of peace, before times of crisis.

“Oftentimes you see law enforcement, and you think something’s going on,” Carson said. “But what’s going on is, there’s no drama. It gives residents a great buy-in. They feel a connection (with law enforcement). I really believe this is going to mushroom into a goodwill effort just across the board. The key is there’s no drama going on. You have situations happening, but there’s no drama right now.”

The sheriff and KPD officers began by praying and then took a tour through the apartments, stopping to talk to residents.

While KPD Chief Doug Stout couldn’t attend the initial outreach, he said he hopes the department can continue to do those sort of events semi-regularly and that whenever the community, law enforcement, and church leaders can get together for a project like this one, everyone benefits from the experience.

“Just getting out in the community, seeing us in good times, and not necessarily just the bad times, for which people normally that is their only interaction with law enforcement, to be able to get out there and let them know we believe in what it is we’re doing,” Stout said. “We are human beings just like everybody else, and we believe in just trying to spread a positive message around the community as much as we possibly can.”

Likewise, Asher said this sort of outreach was something that could continue to be done by both departments.

“I think it’s just good for the public to see us in a different light, to come out and interact with the public and not on a call situation but just to come out and be with them, pray with them, and just try to ensure the safety of the residents there at the apartments,” Asher said.

“We want to be able to get out and have public relations with those folks and spend time with those folks and then also pray with the residents or down the halls with the residents there. So hopefully this is something we can continue to do throughout the year and in the coming months as well.”