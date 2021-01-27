It’s finally here! It’s Viva Las Vista week at Bona Vista, and we are excited for our virtual casino night fund raiser event that will be streamed live online on Friday at 6 p.m. and is complete with your chance to win $500.
The event is occurring completely virtually this year at vivalasvista.givesmart.com, which you also can access by visiting bonavista.org. There are two ways you can participate in virtual Viva Las Vista: the silent auction and the Wheel of Chance. The silent auction is live online now at the event address, and you should check it out today. Bidding already has begun on the 11 packages that offer something to interest everyone.
You won’t be disappointed in the selection, which includes the Boutique Jackpot basket with tons of gift cards to local fashion boutiques, the Pit Boss package that includes a fire pit and accessories for backyard fun, the Wine Not? basket that features four bottles of nonalcoholic wine and a Soupley’s gift card, the Slots of Quarantine Fun basket including a ton of items for family entertainment at home, and The Diamond’s Shine basket featuring everything needed for a fresh and sparkly home and automobile. Also offered in our silent auction is the Stud Poker Guy’s Basket that includes a variety of gift certificates that any man would appreciate, the Black Jack Beauty basket with spa facial products and a massage, and the Luck be a Lady basket with jewelry and housewares. Our president, Brianne Boles, compiled a basket of her favorite things, and it is featured in the auction.
The other part of Viva Las Vista that you won’t want to pass up is the Wheel of Chance. Visit vivalasvista.givesmart.com now to purchase a three-digit wheel spin combination for $25. On Friday night all sold combinations will be added to a virtual wheel, and we will spin it live during the event, which will be streamed on the event website. The holder of the winning number will win $500!
The Viva Las Vista event team is so thankful for the support of our sponsors that have helped us host this event which benefits the children and adults with disabilities at Bona Vista. Sponsors include WWKI, Sycamore Financial Group, Baker Contracting, Beckley’s Office Equipment, Duke Energy, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, and JA Benefits. We are also thankful to everyone who donated items for the silent auction.
Please make sure to visit vivalasvista.givesmart.com and browse the silent auction items soon! Bidding is open now, and Wheel of Chance combinations are available for purchase at that website. Then, join us Friday night at 6 p.m. as we wrap up this event, announce winners, and hear from some of the people that we serve. If you have 30 minutes to spare, you won’t want to miss our live event!
For event information please visit vivalasvista.givesmart.com, or the Events tab at bonavista.org. You also can call Tiffany at 765-457-8273 for details.