Larry Rolland promoted to senior VP of Community First Bank

Larry Rolland, the department manager for Community First Investment Group, has been promoted to senior vice president of Community First Bank of Indiana.
Rolland grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., received his bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and master's from the University of Michigan. He has lived in Kokomo for 28 years and, along with Karen Munsey, launched Community First Investment Group 14 years ago. He is on the Board of Directors of Bridges Outreach, the Salvation Army of Kokomo, and 117 International. He also serves as an advisor for the Kokomo Humane Society.
Rolland is a member of the LPL Freedom Club which recognizes top producers with LPL Financial, the
broker-dealer utilized by Community First Investment Group. His primary goal as an LPL financial advisor is to help people and companies pursue their goals and objectives. The most enjoyable part of his work life is the close interaction with clients, some of which he has worked with for over 25 years. When he is not at work, he enjoys reading, biking, golfing, and swimming. He and his wife, Irene, spend as much time as possible with their four children, Sean, Abby, Jenni, and Erin.
“Larry has been a loyal and committed employee of CFB for 14 years and has grown the Community First Investment Group team. We are proud of Larry and his accomplishments,” said Carlonda Davis, human resources manager.