KUO keeps UP students connected from a distance

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic halting Kokomo Urban Outreach’s UP programs for children and teenagers, its organizers are taking steps to keep the students fed and connected in the interim.

The UP programs were launched several years ago to mentor at-risk youth and provide them with ways to earn points that can be redeemed for various items. KUO Director Jeff Newton said the programs have gone a long way in keeping youth off the streets and helping them develop life skills. With the programs currently out of session, Newton said it was important to keep the participants engaged and connected.

“We need to keep them connected, and we know there’s food insecurity with some of the kids,” said Newton. “We have one staff member who’s called everybody and checked on them. Everything has changed a lot because we don’t see the kids at all.”

That’s a big change from before when the students were meeting regularly, and KUO staff kept in contact with area school officials as well to ensure the students were on track.

Until the programs can meet again, KUO has been dropping off meals to 109 of the approximately 200 students in the UP programs daily, and Newton thanked the community for making that happen. Each Friday, he makes a post on Facebook asking for certain food items, and the community delivers.

“It’s overwhelming. People are bringing in all kinds of things. We have 110 bananas that were brought today. We have apples, oranges. We have a lot of food,” said Newton.

Once a week, various other items are delivered to the participants as well. Last week, they received Easter baskets filled with goodies provided by Humble Home. This week, Newton said the students will receive books, and the following week they’ll get art supplies.

Then, through the KUO UP website, the students have been encouraged to continue to participate in incentives to receive points. One of those ways has been to watch educational videos to help build different life skills. Each student who watches is required to submit a short writeup on what they learned. Videos include leaning various skills such as how to use a screwdriver, how to use a level to hang a picture, how to change a tire, and how to cook an egg.

“When they get back, they’ll be able to get a special prize based upon the points they have accumulated,” Newton said.

Now, Newton is calling on the community to help create additional videos. He’s asking people to record five- to 10-minute videos teaching different skills. For those who would like to submit, Newton said to send a message via Facebook to the Kokomo Urban Outreach page.

In addition, weekly Zoom meetings are posted as another way to keep students engaged. Newton said he was happy with the offerings for students during this time but looks forward to being able to meet with the UP participants face to face once again.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to the traditional setting. We don’t know how long It’s going to be. That’s the hardest part, trying to estimate how long it’s going to be,” he said.