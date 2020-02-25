KTP maintenance BUL owns sprint cars that his son races

For more than 20 years, Kevin Rose has worked at FCA US in the maintenance department, and the job has only heightened his interest in fast cars.
Currently a maintenance business unit leader in eight-speed assembly at the Kokomo Transmission Plant, Rose always has enjoyed cars and their mechanics, he said. As a child, he played with the old-school Pinewood Derby cars before owning motocross and dirt bikes. Rose never raced, so as he got older, he decided to share his love for cars and racing with his future children.
“I was never able to race. So, I was like, ‘Well, if I ever have a son, we’re going to race motocross,’ because I’ve always been a motocross fan,” Rose said.
Rose’s son, Brandon, came along, and he began racing motocross 50cc bikes when he turned 5 years old. It became a weekend hobby in the Rose household, and Brandon won numerous races in motocross. He competed in big regional races and always was in the top three bikes racing for the lead.
When Brandon was around 9 or 10 years old, he took on longer races with higher jumps, and Rose knew with Brandon’s “pin-the-throttle” and “never-say-die” attitude, he needed to get him behind of the wheel of a safer, better-protected vehicle.
“I decided … I want him to play high school football, baseball, and basketball. So, I was like, ‘He’s not going to make it because he’s just full-throttle.’ No matter where we go, he’s got the throttle pinned because he’s going to win no matter what. So we jumped into the sprint cars,” Rose said.
With the 600cc mini sprint car, Brandon was secured with a roll cage, seatbelt, harness, and fire-protective suit, much more than on the bikes. He began racing at Circus City Speedway in Peru and the US-24 Speedway in Logansport and competed in the national championship sprint car race.
According to Rose, this was when the racing hobby in the Rose family began to develop even more. Due to him working a lot of hours in the maintenance department at FCA, he was limited on the days and hours he could spend outside of work. With Brandon racing in Peru and Logansport, there was less travel time than with motocross, and the competitions were always on Saturday nights when Rose was free.
“Everybody got hooked on it because Brandon’s really a good driver. He’s really a fast driver and a really good driver. Somehow he always puts himself right up front no matter how many cars there are. He finds a way to be up front and challenging for the win,” Rose said.
This summer will be the Rose family’s 21st year of racing the 600 sprint cars. They currently have two 600s and a USAC 410 sprint car that Brandon races sporadically at Gas City. But, the Rose family mostly sticks with the 600 sprint car races every weekend from April through October.
Primarily, Brandon races in Indiana, but he has traveled to other states including Oklahoma, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky with his family. The Tulsa Shootout in Tulsa, Okla., is the biggest race in the world with 300-plus cars, Rose said, and Brandon has competed in the event nine times, making top 10 with the highest placing of fourth.
Additionally, Brandon has won three National Modified Midget Association (NMMA) state championship races and won “The Mac” Memorial race three years in a row.
Besides being interested in the mechanics of a car, when asked what he enjoyed about watching his son race, Rose said the activity has brought his family together every weekend in the warmer months.
“Our families are there every weekend … I enjoy having my son out there. It’s a rush. You got your family member out there racing, and you got all of your family coming to watch. It’s just fun to have that excitement and the thrill of running up in the front of a big race. Your heart’s pounding really hard. It’s just so much fun. We get so much fun out of it … You drive to the front, and your family’s there to see it. My parents always went. His mom’s side of the family always goes. We usually have a big family there in the pit and a lot of people in the stands,” Rose said.
Additionally, he said he enjoys making father/son decisions with Brandon on any adjustments that need to be made regarding the car or racing.
Now, Brandon has his own children, 8-year-old Mackenzie and 5-year-old Gunner, and they also go to the racetrack every weekend to watch their dad race. Rose said he believes it’s a great environment for them even at a young age. Even if they’re not watching the race, they’re still getting to interact with other kids and playing outside all evening, he said.
However, Gunner already has taken a special interest in sprint car racing, according to Rose. He recently got his first quarter midget car to practice in and can’t wait to compete.
“Eventually, it’s going to be about my grandson. He can’t wait to get in a racecar … The funniest thing now is seeing my grandson give my son advice on how he drove that race. ‘Dad, why didn’t you do this?’ … Eventually, the baton is going to be passed on to little Gunner Rose. That’s going to happen pretty soon,” Rose said.