KSO performs Sinatra

The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will join forces with Sal Viviano in conducting some wicked witchcraft and performing Frank Sinatra’s very best songs.

“Perfectly Frank, A Century of Sinatra” will take place at Foster Park on Aug. 21 and features Viviano, an actor and Broadway performer whose stage credits include “The Full Monty,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” and “City of Angels,” in the role of the legendary crooner Sinatra. Showtime is 7 p.m.

“The things [Viviano] has done on Broadway are really awesome, and his voice is as mellifluous as Frank Sinatra’s was,” said Jose Valencia, the KSO’s artistic director.

While the concert is free, there are VIP packages available that will give fans a close seat to the stage and a meet-and-greet with Viviana. The VIP package is $400 and includes a table, 8 seats, a private fenced in area up close to the stage, light appetizers and cash bar. Four-seat ($200) and two-seat ($100) packages are also available. The VIP package can be purchased by calling 765-236-0251.

Valencia said doing shows again was exciting for everyone involved with the symphony, and they were ready to perform for the Kokomo community. Adding the Chairman of the Board into the mix is an extra pleasure.

“He is so Frank,” said Valencia of Viviano’s performance.

Valencia said the show would be a good starter concert for people who haven’t been to a KSO performance before. Instead of lengthy instrumental numbers, listeners will experience the pace of a typical concert with “more frequent changes in mood,” he said.

The appeal of Sinatra has remained since his death in 1995. He still carries a mystique of being the coolest man in the room and someone that no one wants to mess with. Valencia thinks the performance will be fun for both younger and older generations of fans. It gives younger people a chance to experience a touch of that Sinatra magic and older listeners an opportunity to revisit the songs.

If attendees enjoy the performance they can try a more traditional KSO show on Oct. 9. The symphony will perform French composer Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,”a dark story of unrequited love that Berlioz created while in an opium-induced haze. Valencia described the musical piece as amazing. Tickets for the upcoming performance can be purchased for $20 at https://www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.

“There is a great symphony in Kokomo,” said Valencia. “It provides entertainment that I think can help bring the community together. We can emotionally get on the same page by listening to some music. We can help build bridges and relationships for people.”

Attendees should follow county COVID-19 guidelines while attending the performance.

Valencia also encourages fans to “bring folding chairs, bring blankets, bring a picnic. Have fun.”

More information on upcoming Kokomo Symphony Orchestra performances can be found at https://www.kokomosymphony.com/.