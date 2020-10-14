The Kokomo Rescue Mission is holding its fall food drive though Oct. 26 and seeking canned donations from the community and area churches and organizations to re-stock the pantry.

The food will be used in meals for the residents of the shelters and those served through the community Grab & Go Meals and Grocery Sack Assistance programs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, KRM has provided over 20,000 Grab & Go Meals and 2,500 bags of groceries. Fall food drive grocery bags are available at the KRM office, local churches, and at the drop-off locations around Kokomo. The food drive is sponsored by FCA US.

Requested food items include canned fruit, dry pasta and rice, canned vegetables, peanut butter, canned soup, salad dressing, chili/soup beans, mayonnaise, beef stew, ketchup, ravioli, brown sugar, Spaghetti-O's, white sugar, canned tuna, flour, canned chicken, spices, and spaghetti sauce.

Here are the locations available for the public to pick-up bags and drop off the filled bags:

• Kokomo Rescue Mission – 321 W. Mulberry St.

• Gordon Food Service (GFS) – 1745 E. Haven St.

• Meijer – 2301 E. Markland Ave.

• Sam’s Club – 1917 E. Markland St.

• Save-A-Lot – 1303 E. Morgan St.

• Waddell’s IGA – 125 W. Main St., Russiaville

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• Walmart – 1920 E. Markland Ave.

• Button CJDR – 1220 E. Blvd.

• Hawg Heaven – 425 W. Defenbaugh St.

• Sunspot Natural Market – 3717 S. Reed Rd.

• Community First Bank Locations: Downtown – 201 W. Sycamore St., West Branch – 2101 S. Dixon Rd., and Hoffer Branch – 1308 E. Hoffer St

• Cross America – 840 Daniel Drive

• Financial Builders Federal Credit Union: Main Location – 2828 S. LaFountain St.

• First Farmer’s Bank & Trust Locations: Northeast – 2041 N. Reed St., Kokomo South – 410 Flint Way, Downtown Square – 101 W. Sycamore St., and Central Branch – 501 W. Lincoln Rd.

• Solidarity Community FCU Locations: Main Location – 201 E. Southway Blvd and Dixon Square – 118 N. Dixon Rd.

Information about this event can be found on the events page at www.kokomorescuemission.org or by calling KRM at 765-456-3838.