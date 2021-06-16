The Kokomo Park Band will present “Brass is Back” on Wednesday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park. The free concert will be conducted by Jay Gephart, KPB’s artistic director, and will feature euphonium soloist Glenn Welch.

The event is sponsored by Cone Palace. There will be coloring pages and crayons available for kids, and the Serving in Love Team from Morning Star Church will provide popcorn and drinks. Volunteers from the Grissom Air Museum will assist with program distribution. In case of inclement weather, the location will be the Northwestern School Auditorium. Updates will be posted on the Kokomo Park Band Facebook page and will be available by calling 765-319-8554.

Brass bands played an important role in Howard County’s musical heritage. Just after the Civil War, local brass bands flourished under the leadership of Kokomo band leaders Byron Reed and Tom Ogden. Those bands, including Kokomo’s “Light Guard Band” and “The Citizen's Brass Band,” became a popular source of entertainment in the late 1800s and also played numerous engagements throughout the state. This history has provided the inspiration for this week’s concert.

The KPB will assume the instrumentation of a British-style brass band using cornets (instead of trumpets), flugelhorn, tenor horns (instead of French horns), baritones, euphoniums, trombones, two types of tubas, and percussion. Selections will include not only traditional and classical works but also arrangements of '60s and '70s rock music, such as the Beatles' “Yellow Submarine" and Freddie Mercury’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Euphonium player Glenn Welch will perform “Annie Laurie” using an old Scottish song as the basis for a dazzling display of variations written by David Catherwood. Welch, originally from Ludington, Mich., graduated from Western Michigan University and served as a bandmaster in The Salvation Army for 25 years.

He is a member of the historic Bluffton Street Fair Band and longtime euphonium soloist with the Kokomo Park Band. Welch was featured at KPB’s 100th Anniversary Concert and has soloed with a dozen other bands including the Chicago Staff Band. He has served as a summer music camp clinician, adjudicator for the Indiana State School Music Association, and music instructor at Taylor University and Lakeview Christian School.

He has composed and arranged numerous works, with 23 pieces published and distributed internationally by The Salvation Army. Welch also has performed in a few short-lived Christian rock bands and has given private instruction to hundreds of students through the years. He currently leads contemporary worship at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, Marion, and provides entertainment at retirement communities across northern Indiana.

The KPB Brass Band also will perform “Fanfare to La Peri” by Dukas, “Men of Harlech” by Gordon Langford, Jeremiah Clarke’s “Trumpet Voluntary” featuring Keith Whitford on piccolo trumpet, “Amazing Grace” by Himes, “National Emblem March” by Bagley, “Songs They Took to War” by Dean Jones, “Botwood Centenary,” by Ty Watson, “MacArthur Park” by Jimmy Webb, and “DayDream Believer” by the Monkees arranged by Max Stannard.

In addition to Wednesday's concert, the KPB's "Street Fair Band" will be performing Saturday, June 19, at 7 p.m. along with the Kokomo Symphony and Kokomo Civic Theater at Foster Park

KPB concerts are produced with the support of the Kokomo Parks Department, Community Foundation of Howard County, Indiana Arts Commission, Center Township Trustee, Tippecanoe Arts Federation, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Albert Whitehill Clowes Foundation.

The majority of the band's funding depends on donations from individuals. Contributions may be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039 or may be made online at www.kokomoparkband.org.