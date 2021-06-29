On Wednesday, June 30, the Kokomo Park Band will celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday with its annual patriotic concert.

The free program, “America, the Spirit Lives On,” will be conducted by KPB Artistic Director Jay Gephart beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Highland Park. The event, sponsored by Bayliff, Harrigan, Cord, Maugans & Cox, P.C.-Attorneys at Law, will mark the first appearance of KPB’s entire 50-piece band since February of 2020.

Singers Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson will be featured throughout the program, and the Albert E. Shockey Marine Corps League Detachment will present the colors. The Excel Center of Kokomo is providing supervised activities for kids before the concert including bubbles, games with prizes, face painting, and handing out glow sticks.

Although every effort is made to perform outdoors, in the event of rain, the concert will move to the Northwestern School Auditorium. The decision to move inside is generally not made until after 4 p.m. with announcements posted on Facebook. There will also be a recorded announcement at 765-319-8554 if the location is changed.

Cody Kopka is a humanities major focusing on vocal performance at Indiana University Kokomo. He is active in the choir on campus, has been a guest soloist with the Kokomo Park Band, the Kokomo Symphony, and has starred in both opera and musical theater as Frederic in “The Pirates of Penzance,” Tony in “West Side Story,” Tommy in “Brigadoon,” and as Kaspar in “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Kopka hails from Logansport High School where he participated in theater as a character actor. He was also active in the band program as a sousaphone player, a drum major, and was originally taught saxophone by KPB member Bob Shovlin.

Cherresa Lawson is the director of choirs at Kokomo High School where she leads the award-winning Karisma Show Choir.

The concert will open with “Esprit de Corps” by Robert Jager.” Based on The Marines' Hymn, this work is a fantasy-march, as well as a tribute to the United States Marine Band, which commissioned the work. The composition displays the fervor and virtuosity of the Marine Band and the musical spirit and integrity of its recently-retired conductor, Colonel John R. Bourgeois.

"American Folk Rhapsody No. 1” by Clare Grundman was written in 1948 and is the first of four such pieces. The selection is based on the melodies of four familiar American folk tunes: “My Little Mohee” (more commonly known as “On Top of Old Smokey”); “Shantyman's Life;” “Sourwood Mountain,” and “Sweet Betsy from Pike.”

“American Salute” by Morton Gould is unique in its Americanism and in the seemingly endless wealth of creativity displayed by the composer. Written in 1942 in the early days of World War II, it was composed at the request of a government radio program producer who wanted a “salute to America.” Originally written for orchestra (in less than 24 hours) and later set for band, American Salute has become a favorite for both media.

Other selections include “Amazing Grace.” by Frank Ticheli, “Bugle Calls a Plenty” by Paul LaValle,”Patriotic Favorites on Parade” arranged by Steve Rhodes, “Back Home Again In Indiana,” arranged by John Tatgenhorst, and an arrangement of “God Bless America.”

“Armed Forces Salute” will pay tribute to those who have served or are serving in the various branches of our armed forces. Veterans in the audience will be recognized as their service song is played. The concert will conclude with a vocal rendition of the official march of the United States, “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.